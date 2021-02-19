CECC confirms two new imported COVID-19 cases

Staff writer, with CNA





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two new imported cases of COVID-19, a woman from the Philippines and a man from Malaysia.

The two inbound travelers presented reports of negative COVID-19 test results issued within three days of boarding their flights to Taiwan as required, the center said in a news release.

The female migrant worker from the Philippines in her 20s arrived in Taiwan on Feb. 3 and quarantined at a government-designated facility upon arrival, the CECC said, adding that she developed an abnormal sense of smell and taste on Saturday last week.

The woman was tested again at the end of her 14-day quarantine on Tuesday, and the result came back positive yesterday, the center said.

No contact tracing was needed, as those who came into contact with her were properly protected, the center said.

The Malaysian man in his 30s arrived in Taiwan for work on Jan. 31 and quarantined at a hotel, it said.

He had not experienced any typical symptoms during his quarantine, but the result of a paid COVID-19 test requested by his employer came back positive yesterday, the CECC said.

Eight people who have come into contact with him, including colleagues and quarantine hotel employees, have been ordered to perform self-health management, the center added.

People under self-health management are required to wear surgical masks at all times, take their temperature twice a day, and avoid visits to public places and large-scale events.

To date, Taiwan has reported 940 COVID-19 cases, of which 824 have been classified as imported. Of those, nine people have died, 886 have recovered and 45 are in hospital, CECC data showed.