Reminders on pets on public transit

HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Only certain types of animals are allowed on trains and buses, and owners are required to place their pets in a sturdy carrier that does not leak With more people hitting the road during the Lunar New Year holiday, transportation authorities issued reminders for people traveling with pets on what types of animals are allowed on public transportation and how they can be transported. The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) allows cats, dogs, rabbits, small aquatic animals and birds, but they must be brought onboard in a sturdy carrier that does not leak and measures no more than 55x45x38cm, it said. The carrier must be kept under the passenger’s seat at all times during the trip, it said, adding that wheeled pet carriers for cats and dogs are allowed if

By Kuo Hsuan-huan and William Hetherington