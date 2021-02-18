The Ministry of Education on Monday said that this year, it plans to provide subsidies to 23 law schools to hold activities aimed at educating local schools and communities about the legal system.
Under the program, universities would partner with elementary, junior and senior-high schools, and local communities to conduct activities related to legal knowledge and legal consultation, and to promote rule of law, the ministry said in a statement.
To improve the effect of the program, the activities would relate to everyday life and current events, and would range from skits, interactive games, quizzes and camps to talks and film screenings, it said.
The activities’ themes would be democratic rule of law, basic legal concepts and values, prevention of bullying at schools, legal accountability for spreading inappropriate videos online, fraud prevention, narcotics hazard prevention, human trafficking prevention, restorative justice, protection of intellectual property rights at schools, protection of animals against abuse, prevention of involvement in improper organizations and the “citizen judge” system, it said.
In the past few years, students and professors from several law schools have traveled to rural areas to promote legal education, and they have been well received, the ministry said.
For example, last year Taichung’s Feng Chia University took the program to Miaoli and Kinmen counties, Taichung’s Providence University took it to Nantou County and Taipei’s Shih Hsin University took it to New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店), it said.
This year, National Dong Hwa University in Hualien County and the National Taipei University of Education are to take the program to rural parts of Hualien, Taitung and Penghu counties, and Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼), while the National University of Kaohsiung is to devote it resources to the legal education of people with disabilities, the ministry said.
The program would fulfill a core goal of the ministry’s University Social Responsibility project to “connect regional school resources and assist the development of urban and rural education,” it said.
The program encourages law students to pass on their legal knowledge to local schools and communities, and to think about the differences between legal theory and practice, while providing a valuable resource for disadvantaged students and groups, it added.
