CAL relief flight leaving Myanmar on Sunday

ON THE ALERT: There are nearly 1,000 Taiwanese in Myanmar, most of whom live in Yangon, but so far they are safe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





China Airlines (CAL) has helped arrange a relief flight from Yangon to Taipei on Sunday, with nearly 50 people having booked seats, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

After a military coup in Myanmar on Feb. 1, the country has seen continuous protests calling for the release of deposed Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, despite the deployment of soldiers and military vehicles in major cities.

There are nearly 1,000 Taiwanese in Myanmar, with most living in the country’s biggest city Yangon, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement.

Demonstrators on Inle Lake in Myanmar on Thursday last week hold signs protesting the military coup. Photo: AFP

They are safe for the moment, she said.

The ministry is in contact with Taiwanese in the country, as well as friendly embassies there, to keep informed about the latest developments, she added.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Myanmar on Monday told Taiwanese there that a China Airlines relief flight to Taipei would be available on Sunday, Ou said.

According to the office’s Web site, another relief flight is scheduled for Sunday next week.

Taiwanese who want to return from Myanmar should confirm the flight schedule with the airline in advance, Ou said.

While the Burmese government from April last year suspended all international flights to the country, it accepts applications for relief flights, she said.

The representative office has since helped the airline apply for flights to transport relief materials and passengers who have special permission, she said, adding that it has been working smoothly so far.

Due to transport restrictions caused by COVID-19, the ministry has helped the Myanmar Consulate in Hong Kong fly 1,136 Burmese home using relief or charter flights by China Airlines and other carriers, the office said on Wednesday last week.