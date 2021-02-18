KMT ‘to oppose changes to anthem, flag or name’

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) would oppose any constitutional amendment aimed at changing the nation’s name, flag or anthem, party Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday.

Chiang was speaking in Taipei on the sidelines of a KMT news conference marking the end of the Lunar New Year.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) on Tuesday told reporters that “all topics are open to discussion” regarding the DPP’s deliberations on constitutional amendments.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang, center, speaks at the KMT’s Lunar New Year party at its headquarters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The KMT’s clear and consistent position is to fight any constitutional changes that could alter the nation’s name or identity, Chiang said, adding that the party welcomes other amendments that would balance the responsibilities and powers of the state or improve governmental efficiency.

In response to local media reports that business leaders are planning to urge President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to accept the so-called “1992 consensus” at a meeting next week, Chiang said that the KMT has long supported the consensus.

The “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Taiwanese businesses want the DPP to provide an overarching narrative for cross-strait relations, and it is the DPP’s prerogative to respond to those concerns, Chiang added.

“Most importantly, the DPP administration should conduct cross-strait policies in a way that brings tangible benefits to the people and nation, and solves the common problems of the two peoples across the Strait, instead of inciting crises or increasing hostility,” he said.

Asked about the KMT chairperson election in July, Chiang said that the party would benefit from internal democracy and fair competition.

Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), who also attended the news conference, called the alleged plan by business leaders to pressure the government “a positive development.”

The KMT welcomes discussion on the nation’s sovereignty and identity with Tsai, he added.