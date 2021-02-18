Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday said that the KMT’s two referendum drives are not finished, and that a vote on Aug. 28 would be “the last stretch toward completing the goal of protecting food safety and health.”
In the new lunar year, the KMT would continue to oversee the government’s COVID-19 prevention measures, and the acquisition and administration of vaccines, Chiang said at an event at the KMT headquarters in Taipei.
It would also urge the government to provide adequate relief plans for disadvantaged groups, and assist in upgrading and transforming industries, he said.
The pace and atmosphere of competition and cooperation between the US and China has changed, Chiang said, adding that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her national security team should adjust their mindset and adopt a more flexible strategy in light of the new situation.
As people faced heavy economic pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government allowed imports of pork containing ractopamine residue without any communication, he said, referring to a policy that took effect on Jan. 1.
Chiang said that the KMT had collected more than 560,000 signatures in less than a month for each of its petitions for two public referendums — one on the importation of pork containing traces of ractopamine and the other on when referendums should take place.
The speed at which the signatures were gathered shows that “President Tsai Ing-wen’s arbitrary decisionmaking and the DPP’s [Democratic Progressive Party] arrogance caused the anger of Taiwanese to explode,” he added.
However, Chiang said that although the signature drive was a success, the task was not complete.
The KMT would carry out a strict inspection of the signatures that were collected to ensure that the proposed referendums are put to a vote, and to prevent errors from being exploited, he said.
The signed forms would be submitted to the Central Election Commission as soon as possible, he added.
The next stage of KMT’s referendum campaign would be to call on people to participate in the Aug. 28 vote, he said.
Under the Referendum Act (公民投票法), Aug. 28 is the next possible date for a referendum.
More than 4.83 million people would need to vote in favor of the proposals for the referendums to pass, Chiang said, adding that it is no easy task.
The KMT would raise public awareness about two proposed referendums to win more people’s support, he said.
The DPP’s deviation from public opinion does not mean that the KMT can gain the approval and support of the public, he said.
Only by making deep reforms and presenting a new look can it regain people’s trust, he added.
