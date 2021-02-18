Tropical storm may affect the east next week, CWB says

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





A tropical depression off the southeast coast of the Philippines would likely be upgraded to a tropical storm, the first such storm in the Northwest Pacific this year, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

As of 6pm yesterday, the system was at approximately 1,000km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), the nation’s southernmost point, bureau data showed.

The system would likely become a tropical storm by today, and would be named Dujuan (杜鵑), bureau forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) said.

The bureau forecasts that the system would move northwest toward the central and southern regions of the Philippines, Lin said.

It would likely enter the South China Sea by Monday or Tuesday next week, bringing showers to eastern Taiwan, he said.

However, the nation would likely be spared from its direct path, Lin added.

CWB Director-General Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) said that a tropical depression system formed so early in the year is a special weather event, as the strong vertical wind shear that usually occurs at this time of the year inhibits the development of such a system.

Today, Taiwan would still be under the influence of a strong continental cold air mass that arrived yesterday afternoon, the bureau said.

People in northern Taiwan should brace for low temperatures all day today, while residents in central and southern regions should beware of large temperature differences between day and night posing health hazards, it said.

The bureau issued a low-temperature alert for Keelung, Taipei, Taoyuan, New Taipei City and Hsinchu City, as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli, and Yilan counties, where the temperature was forecast to fall to below 10°C last night and this morning.

In northern Taiwan, the humidity would gradually reduce in the morning, and cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for the west coast, the bureau said.

Isolated showers might occur on the east coast and other windward areas, it added.

Data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast showed that the nation would in general see sunny and stable weather from today until Monday next week, former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

Early morning temperatures from today to Saturday could drop to 8°C, Wu said.

The cold air would gradually disperse over the weekend, and daytime temperatures would rise, Wu said.

However, the difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures could expand to 15°C, which could affect older people and those with cardiovascular disease, he said.

The northeast monsoon would affect Taiwan from Tuesday next week, with increased humidity and frequent weather changes, Wu said.