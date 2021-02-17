Initial number of shots to be delivered not clear

COVAX SCHEME: The government would adhere to scientific evidence and consult expert opinion to plan its vaccination strategy, Chen Shih-chung said

The government does not yet know how many AstraZeneca vaccine doses the nation would receive initially, but it is in touch with COVAX, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, after the WHO approved the vaccine for emergency use.

The WHO on Monday announced that it had listed two versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, saying the vaccines would be rolled out globally through COVAX, the global vaccine-sharing platform.

The vaccines are produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio of South Korea and the Serum Institute of India, the WHO added.

A nurse prepares a dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the Nossa Senhora Livramento community near Manaus, Brazil, on Tuesday last week. Photo: AFP

The government has not yet been informed of the number of vaccine doses it would receive initially, Centers for Disease Control Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) told a news conference in Taipei.

Nonetheless, COVAX is in touch with the government and has asked for certain documentation, Chou added.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, on Monday last week said that Taiwan would receive more than 200,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses through COVAX, as the nation is listed among the first recipients along with other non-UN member states, although the delivery date is not yet known.

Asked if Taiwan would follow South Korea’s example of not using the AstraZeneca vaccine on people aged 65 or older, Chen said different countries implement different vaccination schemes.

The government would adhere to scientific evidence and consult expert opinion to determine its vaccination strategy, he said.

Meanwhile, no new cases of COVID-19 was reported by the center for the fourth straight day yesterday.

The number of cases stood at 937, including nine deaths, since the center reported an imported case from the US on Friday, CECC data showed.

As yesterday marked the last day of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Facebook reminded people not to neglect disease prevention measures just because no new cases had been reported for several days.

“Remember to wash your hands often and wear a mask so that we can maintain our hard-won achievement of curbing COVID-19,” she wrote.