Cases of diarrhea and flu-like illness drop over holiday

By Lee I-chia and Weng Yu-huang / Staff reporters





Much fewer cases of diarrhea and flu-like illness were reported at emergency rooms during the Lunar New Year holiday this year than previous years, suggesting that people are maintaining good personal hygiene due to COVID-19, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Sunday.

There were nearly 4,000 cases of diarrhea during the holiday in 2018, while there were about 2,000 this year, and there were almost as many as 9,000 cases of flu-like illness in 2018 and last year, but there were only about 2,000 this year, he said.

Separately, a physician cautioned people, especially elderly people, against binge eating during the Lunar New Year holiday, as many have to visit a doctor afterward because of digestion problems.

Gastrointestinal disorders ranked first among the top 10 issues reported by emergency rooms during the Lunar New Year holiday in 2019, with about 44,000 people seeking treatment, data compiled by the Ministry of Health and Welfare showed.

In the week following the holiday, more than 280,000 people with gastrointestinal problems were in need of emergency care or outpatient services, the data showed.

While most elderly people usually have a regular daily routine, including diet and exercise, they might indulge a little bit by eating and drinking more at family gatherings during the holiday, said Chen Chih-hsiang (陳至翔), a physician at the Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital’s gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary department.

A sudden change in daily routine and diet could cause digestive problems, he said.

As elderly people might have difficulty chewing, they might swallow their food before thoroughly chewing it, he said, adding that food that is greasy or has lots of fiber is harder to digest.

Greasy food can also stimulate the gall bladder to emit more bile, increasing the risk of the bladder or pancreas becoming inflamed, he said.

Chen Chih-hsiang advised older people to eat less, but have more meals.