CTBA withdraws from FIBA Asia Cup in Doha

‘PAINFUL DECISION’: Only seven players were willing to stay on the national team, which is not enough to fulfill FIBA’s requirement of 10 national team members Taiwan’s basketball association, the CTBA, yesterday withdrew from the third-round qualifier of the FIBA Asia Cup in Doha after failing to assemble the minimum number of players required. The association said in a statement that the formation of the national team was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. P.League+ players drafted by the association had quit the national team, it said, adding that several Super Basketball League players dropped out of training due to injuries and other personal issues. Only seven players were willing to stay, which does not meet the International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) requirement of having at least 10

By Shelley Shan