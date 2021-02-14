Physician warns against norovirus at gatherings

CONTAMINATED FOOD: Small children are especially at risk of infection, as they have weaker immune systems and tend to put objects in their mouths, a pediatrician said

By Chou Hsiang-yun / Staff reporter





A doctor has warned against norovirus infection at family gatherings during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Wu Wen-chiu (吳文秋), chief of the Taipei Hospital’s pediatrics department, said people must protect themselves against the highly infectious norovirus during the holiday, particularly children aged one to three, as they tend to put objects in their mouths.

While norovirus infection affects all age groups, children have weaker immunity and are more prone to infection, he said.

“People could become infected if they touch their eyes, nose or mouth after touching food contaminated by norovirus. They could also get infected if they come into close contact with an infected person,” Wu said.

“People can also get infected by breathing in aerosols or suspended particles from vomit or excrement from an infected individual,” he said.

Common norovirus symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach ache, fever, chills, fatigue, headache and muscle soreness, Wu said.

Parents of infected children should pay attention not to come into contact with vomit or excrement when changing diapers to avoid infection, he said.

They can also wipe down toys with a diluted bleach solution and avoid eating meals with infected people, he added.

People usually start to manifest symptoms within one to two days of becoming infected, Wu said.

“However, symptoms are more obvious and severe in infants, elderly people and people with weak immune systems. If the patient has severe vomiting and stomach ache leading to severe dehydration and an electrolyte imbalance, then it could endanger the person’s life,” he said.

Children who develop diarrhea due to norovirus should not drink milk, and instead consume lactose-free milk powder or rice congee to replace the lost fluids, Wu said.

“People with less severe symptoms can frequently eat bland food, but in small amounts. They should also replenish lost fluids and electrolytes, and their symptoms should alleviate within three days,” he siad.

However, some patients can still transmit the virus within two weeks of the alleviation of symptoms, he said.

Alcohol has no disinfecting effect against norovirus, and washing hands with soap is the best way to eliminate pathogens, he added.