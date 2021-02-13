CECC reports one imported COVID case

Staff writer, with CNA





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one imported case of COVID-19, a US citizen in his 50s.

The man, who had proof of a negative COVID-19 test result issued within three days of his flight, showed no symptoms when he entered Taiwan on a business trip on Jan. 26, the center said.

It was not until after he had a test at his own expense upon the completion of his home quarantine on Wednesday that he was found to have contracted the disease, it said.

The man’s first test on Wednesday showed a cycle threshold (CT) value of 33 and a test taken the next day showed he had a CT level of 31.

CT values (usually in the 30s) generally indicate lower viral loads.

Further tests showed that he had Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, but no IgM antibodies, which indicate he was infected with COVID-19 more than a month ago, the CECC said.

Seven people who had contact with the man are under self-health management, it added.

To date, Taiwan has recorded 937 cases of COVID-19, 821 of which were imported.

Of the total, 859 patients have recovered, nine have died and 69 are in hospital, CECC data showed.