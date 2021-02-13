Blood moon, meteor showers coming this year

Staff writer, with CNA





Astronomy buffs can look forward to a blood moon total eclipse and two annual meteor showers this year, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said.

The eclipse on May 26, which would be visible across the nation, is to take place from 6:31pm to 9:51pm, with the moon turning blood-red at one point, it said.

During the eclipse, the full moon would have a copper hue when it becomes completely obscured by the Earth’s shadow from 7:09pm to 7:28pm, it said.

In a total lunar eclipse, the Earth is positioned between the sun and the moon, blocking sunlight from what would otherwise be a radiant full moon.

However, the moon does not completely disappear in a total lunar eclipse because of the refraction of sunlight from the Earth’s atmosphere into the shadow cone.

The last time such an event took place was in 2018, while the next total lunar eclipse would not occur until 2022, the museum said.

Two prolific meteor showers are expected: the Perseids in August and the Geminids in December, it said.

The Perseids are forecast to be active from July 17 to Aug. 24, with about 100 shooting stars per hour expected at their peak on Aug. 13, the museum said.

The best time to catch the Geminids is from Dec. 4 to Dec. 17, with about 150 meteors per hour predicted at their peak on Dec. 14, the museum said.

However, visibility of the meteor showers on their peak dates could be affected by the first quarter moon during the first half of the night, museum researchers said.