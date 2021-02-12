The Presidential Office on Tuesday released a list of 102 people who have been appointed to advise President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on national policy and other government matters.
From Tuesday to May 19 next year, 76 of them are to serve as national policy advisers and 26 as senior advisers, drawing on their experience as former government officials and in the private sector, a press release posted on the Presidential Office Web site said.
The senior advisers, who hold a higher rank than national policy advisers, are usually former high-ranking government officials, business magnates or highly respected civil leaders.
Six of the new senior appointees were promoted from the position of national policy advisers, 14 are reappointees and six are newcomers, the Presidential Office said.
The newcomers include former Control Yuan president Chang Po-ya (張博雅), musician Tseng Dau-hsiong (曾道雄) and New Kinpo Group chairman Hsu Sheng-hsiung (許勝雄).
Former premier Lin Chuan (林全) and independence advocate Koo Kwang-ming (辜寬敏) are among the 14 who have been retained.
Anthropologist Chan Chi-nan (陳其南) and former minister of transportation and communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) are on the list of 32 newly selected national policy advisers, while 44 people have been reappointed.
The Presidential Office thanks the departing advisers and urges new appointees to help advance the nation’s development, spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said in a statement.
Under the Republic of China Office of the President Organization Act (中華民國總統府組織法), the office can appoint up to 30 senior advisers and 90 national policy advisers, which are all unpaid positions.
