Taiwan is trying to infuse new life into its hot spring tourism by establishing museums to promote the natural attractions in areas where such resorts are found, the Tourism Bureau said on Tuesday.

Under a pilot project called “Plus 19,” attractions like wildlife, local cuisine and Aboriginal culture are being promoted at two of the nation’s 19 hot spring resorts, Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Chou Ting-chang (周廷彰) said, adding that the aim is to expand the soothing sensory hot spring experience beyond just a bath.

In the pilot project, the ecotourism theme at the hot springs in Guguan (谷關) in central Taiwan will be mountains, while at Jinshan in northern Taiwan the focus will be on the ocean, he said.

At the Guguan Museum, which opened on Sunday, visitors can learn about rural Taichung, said a company called Plain Design, which is working with the bureau on the project.

“Hot spring tourism needs to be rejuvenated, as it has been viewed as an outdated trend that appeals mainly to older people,” Plain Design spokesperson Fu Yue-min (傅玥敏) said.

Apart from the health benefits of immersing in hot springs, which contain sulfur, sodium bicarbonate and carbonic acid, it is worth visiting the natural surroundings, Fu said.

For example, in the area around the Guguan hot springs, the attractions include mountain trails, Atayal communities, and specialties such as fish dishes and unique white pine flavored popsicles, she said.

The Guguan eco-museum, housed in a refurbished visitors’ center, features artworks, books, and local plant and animal specimens, Fu said.

The exhibitions are interactive, which is a contemporary trend, and offer a wider range of travel options to visitors interested in more than just a hot spring bath, she said

The second eco-museum is to open in Jinshan in spring, highlighting the area’s seaports, camping grounds and water sports, Fu said.