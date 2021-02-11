The National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said that Homeplus Digital on Monday submitted a new application to fill the vacant Channel 52 with Chinese Television System, adding that it would review the application after the Lunar New Year holiday.
“We will consult with local government officials and review [the application] based on four main aspects: Whether such a channel lineup change will facilitate market competition, safeguard consumer interest, ensure content diversity and protect other public interests,” NCC Vice Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said.
The commission on Nov. 18 last year rejected a license renewal application from CTi News, which was broadcast on Channel 52. The spot has been vacant since the channel’s license expired on Dec. 13 last year.
Homeplus had previously applied to have Global News take over Channel 52, but it retracted the application without explanation.
The commission on Monday rejected an application from four cable operators to fill the spot with CNN News or France 24’s English-language channel, saying that placing English-language news channels in the domestic news block (channels 49 to 58) does not fit the viewing habits of the nation’s cable subscribers.
In related news, the number of cable service subscribers in the nation dropped to a record low of 4.86 million in the fourth quarter of last year, down 2.16 percent from 2019, NCC data showed.
About 76.5 percent of the subscribers belonged to the nation’s five major multiple system operators — Kbro Co, Taiwan Mobile Broadband, Homeplus Digital, Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC) and Taiwan Optical Platform — the commission said in a report.
Homeplus Digital lost the most subscribers in the fourth quarter, down by 30,687 from the same quarter in 2019. It was followed by Kbro and TBC, which lost about 22,800 and 18,500 subscribers respectively.
The number of subscribers to Chunghwa Telecom’s multimedia-on-demand service also fell 0.62 percent to 2.06 million, the commission’s data showed.
