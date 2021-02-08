As the Lunar New Year holiday approaches, and with it year-end banquets, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) on Friday said that “forcing others to play drinking games” topped a list of unacceptable ways to coerce others to drink.
The agency, citing an online list of unacceptable methods to convince others to drink alcohol, said that many traffic accidents are the result of people being forced to drink at year-end events.
The agency cited a list compiled by the Web site Daily View on the top 10 least-accepted ways of forcing others to drink, which placed at No. 2 telling partygoers that no one was leaving until they were drunk.
In third place was telling people to take “just a sip,” while in fourth place was forcing others to drink by promising to sign a business contract or deal, the agency said.
People polled by Daily View said that topping up their glass when they were not paying attention was unacceptable, which made it to No. 5 on the list, while in sixth place was continuously toasting a person to force them to imbibe, the agency said.
Arbitrarily calling someone a cab or requesting a designated driver to ensure they would continue drinking made it to No. 7 on the list, while No. 8 was insisting that a person finish every shot or glass of alcohol per round, it said.
In ninth place was topping up someone’s glass after every time they drank, while in last place was telling someone that if they did not drink with them, then they had disrespected them, the agency said.
HPA Acting Director-General Chia Shu-li (賈淑麗) said that drinking, along with smoking, a poor diet and lack of exercise are among the factors associated with an increased risk of cancer.
More than half of Taiwanese lack the enzyme aldehyde dehydrogenase, which is needed to process alcohol, she said, adding that without the enzyme, a person’s cheeks can become red while drinking.
“Excessive drinking can also increase the risk of a person developing dementia, as well as decrease the efficiency of their immune system,” she said.
Cheng Hsin General Hospital physician Tian Chih-hsueh (田知學) said that heavy alcohol consumption could lead to cirrhosis and increase the risk of liver, oral, esophageal, stomach and colon cancers, as well as breast cancer in women.
According to Taipei general Hospital physician Huang Ming-chi (黃名琪), men under the age of 65 should not consume more than two units of alcohol per day, or two cans of beer, while women should not consume more than one can of beer.
Huang said the government should require the labels of alcohol products to list the suggested daily intake limits, and expedite the passage of a draft alcohol consumption prevention act.
Nearly 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan last year — almost double the number reported a year earlier — after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory. Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kongers seeking an alternative to their territory’s frenetic pace and sky-high rents. However, the legislation implemented in June last year has accelerated an exodus, and the number of Hong Kongers granted short-term residency soared to 10,813 from 5,858 in 2019, according to National Immigration Agency data. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy “Umbrella movement.” The Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper)
NOT MORE DEADLY: Although the man had the UK variant of the virus, the hospital could not conclude whether his death was related to it, the CECC said A British man in his 70s on Wednesday became the ninth person, and first foreign national, to die of COVID-19 in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man traveled from the UK on Dec. 18 last year to visit family, and had a sore throat and fatigue while in quarantine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a news conference in Taipei. The man was admitted to a hospital on Dec. 29 and tested positive for COVID-19 two days later, Chen said, adding that as his situation deteriorated, he had to be
CHANGING LANDSCAPE: After 20 years in the making, the merged university has finally launched with nearly 20,000 students and 1,400 lecturers across 19 colleges Lin Chi-hung (林奇宏) yesterday assumed office as the president of the newly formed National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, promising to boost the school’s ranking and international participation on its inauguration. Lin, who has a doctorate in biology from Yale University, took the post after receiving a certificate of appointment in a ceremony presided over by Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠), along with several incoming presidents of other universities. Plaque-unveiling ceremonies for the university, a merger of National Yang-Ming University in Taipei and National Chiao Tung University in Hsinchu, were held in Taipei and Hsinchu respectively. Describing the merger as a milestone
A man is in a coma after being seriously injured on Friday by a woman falling on him from a building, the New Taipei Municipal Tucheng Hospital said yesterday. The man surnamed Wu (吳), 45, was walking along a street in New Taipei City’s Shulin District (樹林) when the 66-year-old woman fell from the 11th floor of a nearby building and landed on him, police said. Wu showed no vital signs when being rushed to the hospital, but regained his heartbeat after 30 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, said Seak Chen-june (薛承君), head of the hospital’s emergency room. The man, who also