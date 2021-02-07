ENVIRONMENT
EPA reports bad air quality
Poor air quality was yesterday recorded in many areas of Taiwan, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said. The index in northern and central Taiwan, as well as in Tainan, and Yunlin and Chiayi counties in the south, was “red” as of 10am, indicating unhealthy levels of pollution, the administration said. In Kaohsiung and Pingtung County further south, the index was “orange,” signaling unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups, it said. The poor air quality was caused mainly by domestic factors that created high concentrations of PM2.5 — particles measuring 2.5 micrometers or less — and ozone molecules, it said. In its forecast, the EPA said the air is likely to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in northern Taiwan today, and “unhealthy” in central and southern parts of the country.
POLITICS
Cabinet reshuffle denied
Top officials yesterday again rebuffed rumors of a Cabinet reshuffle, saying that the issue is distracting from COVID-19 response measures. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that the Cabinet’s pandemic and economic successes are thanks to the cooperation of all ministers. He also reiterated that his Cabinet “does not have a blacklist,” following a report on Wednesday that Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) had fallen out of favor and would be forced out after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Friday, Su also dismissed a report claiming that Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) would be promoted to vice premier and replaced by Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安).
HEALTH
Vitamin B tablets recalled
About 900,000 Japan-made vitamin B complex supplements are being recalled because they were found to have lost their potency over time, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday. The recall is for the VITRIC Tablets brand dietary supplement produced by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Taipei-based Shiang Chuan Brother Trading Co, which represents the brand in Taiwan, has until March 2 to complete the recall of batch numbers T8DS01, T8DS02, T8DS3 and T8DS04, FDA official Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登) said. A recent stability test of the over-the-counter supplements found that they can degrade over time, he said.
CRIME
Wpd in fake damage furor
Wpd Taiwan Energy on Tuesday last week responded to reports that prosecutors have detained Yunlin County fishers for allegedly filing fake net damage claims with the firm. Wpd has been part of the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ project to build wind farms in waters near the county. In its statement, Wpd said that it was engaged in a dispute over claims that the project caused damage to fishing nets and engendered economic losses, but added that the issue was resolved following an arbitration process that established a compensation scheme. After hearing rumors that some fishers made false claims about net damage to receive compensation, Wpd informed the authorities “to avoid failure to protect actual stakeholders,” the company said. By September last year, payouts have been made to 69 fishers for net damage, including three who did not request compensation, it said. Separately, the Yunlin County Association of Coastal and Off-Shore Fishing Vessels, which is assisting the fisher’s legal defense, said that the prosecutors had been misled by people spreading slander and their actions were disproportionate.
BE AWARE: The center shared the information to ease people’s fears, but if anyone has been to areas such as Jioufen Old Street, they should monitor their health The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the public spaces that a confirmed COVID-19 case (No. 908), whose positive test result was reported on Saturday, had visited on Monday and Tuesday last week. Case No. 908 is a man in his 50s, who on Jan. 23 accompanied his mother to a hospital in Taoyuan, where case No. 889, who is associated with a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, had sought treatment at about the same time. Case No. 908 tested positive on Friday, while his mother tested negative. The CECC on Saturday said that case No. 889 was at the hospital
Nearly 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan last year — almost double the number reported a year earlier — after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory. Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kongers seeking an alternative to their territory’s frenetic pace and sky-high rents. However, the legislation implemented in June last year has accelerated an exodus, and the number of Hong Kongers granted short-term residency soared to 10,813 from 5,858 in 2019, according to National Immigration Agency data. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy “Umbrella movement.” The Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper)
NOT MORE DEADLY: Although the man had the UK variant of the virus, the hospital could not conclude whether his death was related to it, the CECC said A British man in his 70s on Wednesday became the ninth person, and first foreign national, to die of COVID-19 in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man traveled from the UK on Dec. 18 last year to visit family, and had a sore throat and fatigue while in quarantine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a news conference in Taipei. The man was admitted to a hospital on Dec. 29 and tested positive for COVID-19 two days later, Chen said, adding that as his situation deteriorated, he had to be
‘DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD’: While China seeks to boost its military presence in the region, its frequent incursions give the US legitimate reasons to sell Taiwan arms Beijing’s two largest air sorties into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last month were more directed at the new administration of US President Joe Biden than Taiwan, an analyst said. Institute for National Defense and Security Research assistant research fellow Jeremy Hung (洪子傑) made the comments in a research paper published on the institute’s Web site on Wednesday. Last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent aircraft into the airspace between Taiwan and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea on at least 100 days, the Ministry of National Defense said. Taiwan considers the airspace above