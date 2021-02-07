Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





ENVIRONMENT

EPA reports bad air quality

Poor air quality was yesterday recorded in many areas of Taiwan, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said. The index in northern and central Taiwan, as well as in Tainan, and Yunlin and Chiayi counties in the south, was “red” as of 10am, indicating unhealthy levels of pollution, the administration said. In Kaohsiung and Pingtung County further south, the index was “orange,” signaling unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups, it said. The poor air quality was caused mainly by domestic factors that created high concentrations of PM2.5 — particles measuring 2.5 micrometers or less — and ozone molecules, it said. In its forecast, the EPA said the air is likely to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in northern Taiwan today, and “unhealthy” in central and southern parts of the country.

POLITICS

Cabinet reshuffle denied

Top officials yesterday again rebuffed rumors of a Cabinet reshuffle, saying that the issue is distracting from COVID-19 response measures. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that the Cabinet’s pandemic and economic successes are thanks to the cooperation of all ministers. He also reiterated that his Cabinet “does not have a blacklist,” following a report on Wednesday that Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) had fallen out of favor and would be forced out after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Friday, Su also dismissed a report claiming that Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) would be promoted to vice premier and replaced by Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安).

HEALTH

Vitamin B tablets recalled

About 900,000 Japan-made vitamin B complex supplements are being recalled because they were found to have lost their potency over time, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday. The recall is for the VITRIC Tablets brand dietary supplement produced by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Taipei-based Shiang Chuan Brother Trading Co, which represents the brand in Taiwan, has until March 2 to complete the recall of batch numbers T8DS01, T8DS02, T8DS3 and T8DS04, FDA official Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登) said. A recent stability test of the over-the-counter supplements found that they can degrade over time, he said.

CRIME

Wpd in fake damage furor

Wpd Taiwan Energy on Tuesday last week responded to reports that prosecutors have detained Yunlin County fishers for allegedly filing fake net damage claims with the firm. Wpd has been part of the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ project to build wind farms in waters near the county. In its statement, Wpd said that it was engaged in a dispute over claims that the project caused damage to fishing nets and engendered economic losses, but added that the issue was resolved following an arbitration process that established a compensation scheme. After hearing rumors that some fishers made false claims about net damage to receive compensation, Wpd informed the authorities “to avoid failure to protect actual stakeholders,” the company said. By September last year, payouts have been made to 69 fishers for net damage, including three who did not request compensation, it said. Separately, the Yunlin County Association of Coastal and Off-Shore Fishing Vessels, which is assisting the fisher’s legal defense, said that the prosecutors had been misled by people spreading slander and their actions were disproportionate.