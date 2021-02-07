Children at risk of stomach inflammation, doctor warns

By Ou Su-mei and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





People should pay more attention to food safety during family gatherings over the Lunar New Year holiday, the Buddhist Tzu Chi General Hospital’s Taichung branch said on Tuesday, referring to an increase in cases of gastroenteritis.

This year, the number of children treated at the hospital for gastroenteritis was about as high as the number of those treated for respiratory tract infections, the hospital’s pediatric department director Lee Min-chun (李敏駿) said.

This was alarming, as respiratory tract infections in the past few years comprised up to 60 percent of all cases involving children, he said.

Pediatrician Lee Min-chun examines a person at the Buddhist Tzu Chi General Hospital’s Taichung branch on Tuesday last week. Photo courtesy of the Buddhist Tzu Chi General Hospital

In some weeks, cases of gastroenteritis exceed all other conditions in children, Lee added.

This was not due to fewer respiratory tract infections amid COVID-19 prevention measures such as mask-wearing, Lee said.

Instead, a change of dietary habits, including more hotpot meals people ate during cold spells in the past few weeks, might lead to an increase of cases of gastroenteritis, he said.

For example, the hospital has treated a four-year-old for fever, vomiting and diarrhea, and his parents reported that they had experienced similar symptoms, Lee said.

The child was diagnosed with a salmonella infection, which doctors found was caused by insufficiently cooked meat and eggs the child ate during a family hotpot meal, he added.

Children’s gastrointestinal systems are not yet fully developed, and they can therefore not eat certain foods, such as under-cooked eggs or medium-rare meat, he said, adding that children should only eat well-cleaned and well-cooked meat.

Parents should keep this in mind, especially during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, Lee said, adding that children should also not ingest too much sugary food or drinks.

Parents should also pay attention that their children do not excessively play smartphone games and get at least eight hours of sleep, he said.

Enough sleep and a balanced diet would also prevent abnormal or delayed growth, Lee added.