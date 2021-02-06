Hand washing urged to avoid virus

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Washing hands with soap and water is an important measure for preventing viral gastroenteritis, which can cause symptoms similar to COVID-19, Shu-Tien Clinic gastroenterologist Kang Pen-chu (康本初) said.

While many people worry about respiratory infections in the winter, stomach flu is also common in the season, Kang said.

It can cause symptoms including a fever and diarrhea, which are also symptoms of COVID-19, he said.

Stomach flu can be caused by viruses or bacteria, but as bacteria grow faster in warm weather, viral stomach flu is more common in the winter, he said.

Common causes of viral gastroenteritis in winter include rotavirus or norovirus infections, Kang said, adding that infection can occur by consuming contaminated food or drink, transfer of viruses from contaminated surfaces to the mouth, or contact with an infected person.

Nausea, vomiting, stomachache, diarrhea and fever are common symptoms of viral gastroenteritis, with symptoms typically easing in three to five days in adults, he said.

However, some people might have severe dehydration from diarrhea, while children, elderly people and those with underlying conditions might have more serious symptoms, so they should seek medical attention if the conditions continue for an extended period or if symptoms are serious, Kang said.

Many people tend to sanitize rather than wash their hands in winter, but rotavirus and norovirus are non-enveloped viruses, which are more resilient to hand sanitizers than other viruses, so washing hands with soap and water is important, he said.

People should wash their hands before preparing food, before meals, before interacting with children or elderly people, after using the restroom, after blowing their nose or sneezing, and before and after going to a healthcare facility, he said.