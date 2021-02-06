Prevention and flu data linked

DOWNWARD TREND: Researchers said that the number of people who died of the flu or pneumonia last year was significantly lower than in 2019, with masks credited

By Wu Liang-yi and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taiwan’s pandemic prevention efforts have not only kept COVID-19 at bay, but are also likely the reason for a 10-year low in pneumonia and influenza deaths, a letter published on Tuesday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine said.

The letter, “Examining population health during the COVID-19 pandemic: All-cause, pneumonia and influenza, and road traffic deaths in Taiwan,” analyzed government data from 2008 to last year to “assess the possibility of undocumented COVID-19 deaths and whether nonpharmaceutical interventions and behavior changes” had an effect on the number of deaths last year.

“Nonpharmaceutical measures and mass behavior changes facilitated by nonauthoritarian governments can successfully suppress community spread,” the letter said.

The data showed a new low in overall deaths last year at 399.8 people per 100,000, in keeping with a general downward trend over the past 12 years, although it was a sharp decline from 417.6 per 100,000 in 2019.

The number of people who died of pneumonia or influenza last year fell to 48.7 per 100,000, “significantly lower” than the 2019 rate of 56.8 per 100,000, the researchers said.

Study author Wayne Gao (高志文), an assistant professor at Taipei Medical University’s College of Public Health, said that many other countries have reported an increase in overall deaths that cannot be entirely attributed to the pandemic.

However, the data in Taiwan show a continued downward trend in overall deaths, additional evidence of the nation’s success in containing the pandemic, Gao said.

The decline in pneumonia and influenza deaths is likely attributable to prevention measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and restricting large gatherings, Gao said.

“During the pandemic, pneumonia may receive greater attention and be more likely to be listed as the cause of death, generating possible overestimation,” the letter said. “If so, this would strengthen our results, because we found decreased, not increased, pneumonia deaths.”

Taiwan’s success came through nonauthoritarian means, providing a valuable counterpoint to China’s pandemic narrative that its system is superior to Western democracies, Gao said.

However, traffic death data continued to rise, climbing to 8.8 per 100,000 from 8.4 in 2019.

This followed slight upticks in each of the past three years, after a steady decline from 2008 to 2017.

The data might be the continuation of a trend, or they might be another effect of the pandemic, Gao said.

People might have avoided taking public transportation out of caution, preferring private vehicles, thereby increasing traffic and the risk of collisions, he said.