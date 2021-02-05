Squirrels behind damaged wires at Changhua festival

By Yen Hung-chun and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Squirrels were found to be behind damage to more than 100 electric cables installed for a Lantern Festival in Changhua County’s Yuanlin City (員林), police said on Wednesday, adding that it had originally suspected that people had severed the cables.

The Yuanlin City Government earlier this week discovered that many cables in a local park — the site of the festival scheduled to start next week — had been damaged.

The Changhua Police Department on Tuesday sent investigators to identify the culprit of the alleged crime.

Citing Yuanlin Police Precinct Chief Lin Chien-ming (林健民), the Chinese-language United Daily News reported that investigators found irregular marks on the cables suggesting that rodents or birds were behind the damage.

The newspaper cited Lin as saying that police also saw a squirrel running up a tree, where it started gnawing on pieces of a cable.

However, some cables appeared to be cut by sharp tools, police said, adding that it could not rule out vandalism.

Citing recent acts of vandalism against public installations, Yuanlin Mayor Yu Chen-Hsiung (游振雄) said that city officials had sought police help because they feared sabotage against the festival.

About 20 squirrels live in the park, as its trees are their natural environment, he said.

“I did not know whether to laugh or cry when I got the police report,” Yu said, urging city residents to try to coexist with the rodents.