Six recruitment agents and university employees on Wednesday were charged with aggravated fraud in connection with the alleged illegal employment of Sri Lankans who came to Taiwan to study.
Prosecutors at the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office in Taipei found that the three agents traveled to Sri Lanka in 2017 to host a recruitment event. The agents told students that they could study at a Taiwanese university for free, and the university would offer them work and internship opportunities for a fee of US$1,000 for flights and visas, the prosecutors said.
After 69 Sri Lankan students had signed up, the agents contacted then-University of Kang Ning president Huang Yi-chun (黃宜純) in an attempt to place the students, the prosecutors said.
The agents told Huang that the students could enroll at the university, which at the time had experienced a decrease in enrollment, while they would work at a food processing company, they said.
The agents had at the time already arranged for employment and accommodation, the prosecutors said.
Huang agreed to the offer as she feared that government subsidies to the university might be cut due to lower enrollment numbers, they said.
The Sri Lankans arrived in Taiwan in late 2017, and 50 of them were sent to work at a slaughterhouse for 40 hours per week, even though they had not yet been granted work permits, the prosecutors said.
The students only attended classes for two days a week at the university’s Taipei campus, they added. The other 19 students refused to work at the slaughterhouse and enrolled at the university’s Tainan campus, the prosecutors said.
After the students working in the slaughterhouse complained about working conditions, Huang arranged for their transfer to the Tainan campus, they said.
Local media began reporting on the case in November 2018. The prosecutors said that the university had received NT$40,000 in government subsidies for the enrollment of the Sri Lankan students, and charged Huang and two other university staff involved in the deal with aggravated fraud.
The three recruitment agents were also charged with aggravated fraud and for breaching the Employment Service Act (就業服務法), they said.
BE AWARE: The center shared the information to ease people’s fears, but if anyone has been to areas such as Jioufen Old Street, they should monitor their health The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the public spaces that a confirmed COVID-19 case (No. 908), whose positive test result was reported on Saturday, had visited on Monday and Tuesday last week. Case No. 908 is a man in his 50s, who on Jan. 23 accompanied his mother to a hospital in Taoyuan, where case No. 889, who is associated with a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, had sought treatment at about the same time. Case No. 908 tested positive on Friday, while his mother tested negative. The CECC on Saturday said that case No. 889 was at the hospital
‘DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD’: While China seeks to boost its military presence in the region, its frequent incursions give the US legitimate reasons to sell Taiwan arms Beijing’s two largest air sorties into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last month were more directed at the new administration of US President Joe Biden than Taiwan, an analyst said. Institute for National Defense and Security Research assistant research fellow Jeremy Hung (洪子傑) made the comments in a research paper published on the institute’s Web site on Wednesday. Last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent aircraft into the airspace between Taiwan and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea on at least 100 days, the Ministry of National Defense said. Taiwan considers the airspace above
Nearly 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan last year — almost double the number reported a year earlier — after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the territory. Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kongers seeking an alternative to their territory’s frenetic pace and sky-high rents. However, the legislation implemented in June last year has accelerated an exodus, and the number of Hong Kongers granted short-term residency soared to 10,813 from 5,858 in 2019, according to National Immigration Agency data. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy “Umbrella movement.” The Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper)
The Taiwan 228 Incident Care Association on Monday last week again called for the removal of the Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) statue from the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. The call came after Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) on Jan. 22 allegedly threw eggs at the statue. Chen said his actions were in protest of comments made by Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得), who said he did not support the removal of the statue, as protesters seeking to get rid of the sculpture have been taking “a more moderate approach.” “Chiang the mass murderer must take responsibility for committing atrocities