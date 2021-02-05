Lawmakers, councilors join Huang Jie rally

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Pan-green camp politicians yesterday campaigned for Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie (黃捷), ahead of a vote tomorrow on her recall initiated by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporters.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has lent more support to Huang than it did to former DPP Taoyuan city councilor Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇), who was recalled last month.

At a rally at a main intersection in Kaohsiung, she was joined by DPP lawmakers and members of the New Power Party (NPP) and Taiwan Statebuilding Party.

Supporters of the recall of independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Jie press the bell at the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday. Photo: CNA

Huang urged residents of the city’s Fengshan District (鳳山) to vote against her recall, which she called “retaliatory move.”

She was joined by DPP Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑), who represents the district in the Legislative Yuan and was Fengshan mayor from 2005 until it was integrated into Kaohsiung in 2010.

She was also lent support by legislators Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) of the DPP and Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) of the Taiwan Statebuilding Party.

At the campaign event were also independent Taipei City Councilor Lin Liang-chun (林亮君), DPP Kaohsiung City councilors Chang Han-chung (張漢忠) and Kao Min-lin (高閔琳), DPP Keelung City Councilor Chang Ji-ho (張之豪), and DPP Taichung City Councilor Huang Shou-ta (黃守達).

Wu Zheng (吳崢), a former NPP member and one of leaders of the Sunflower movement, also joined the event, while other pan-green supporters joined a motorcade through Fengshan.

Earlier this week, her campaign received a boost when other prominent figures and politicians joined motorcades and other events in Huang’s support, including independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) and New Frontier Foundation deputy chief executive officer Enoch Wu (吳怡農), one of the DPP’s rising stars.

Huang wrote in her campaign message: “I am Huang Jie, citizen of Kaohsiung, and a daughter of Fengshan. It is time for Fengshan residents to join me and face this challenge. We shall not be defeated by hatred and those wishing to take revenge. Kaohsiung residents are not afraid of choosing sides, and casting ballots is the weapon residents are proud of, from the past glories and victories won in elections. For the voting on Feb. 6, please come out to cast your ballot once more.”