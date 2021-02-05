British man ninth to die of COVID-19 in Taiwan

NOT MORE DEADLY: Although the man had the UK variant of the virus, the hospital could not conclude whether his death was related to it, the CECC said

Staff writer, with CNA





A British man in his 70s on Wednesday became the ninth person, and first foreign national, to die of COVID-19 in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

The man traveled from the UK on Dec. 18 last year to visit family, and had a sore throat and fatigue while in quarantine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a news conference in Taipei.

The man was admitted to a hospital on Dec. 29 and tested positive for COVID-19 two days later, Chen said, adding that as his situation deteriorated, he had to be intubated and transferred to an intensive care unit.

He was put on extracorporeal life support, but due to organ failure and numerous infections, his condition failed to improve and he died on Wednesday, Chen said.

The man stayed in touch with his family in Taiwan and the UK while in the hospital, CECC adviser Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said.

The man had cardiovascular disease, which, compounded with his age, put him at higher risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19, Chang said.

Although the man was infected by a new variant of the COVID-19 virus first detected in the UK and believed to be more transmissible, the hospital could not conclude whether his death was related to the new variant, Chang said.

Data from other countries show that the new variant does not cause a higher mortality rate than previous strains, Chang added.

Four other COVID-19 patients in Taiwan who were also infected by the UK variant had mild cases of the disease and three have already been discharged, the CECC said.

The center yesterday also reported two new imported cases, from Indonesia and the US.

The case from Indonesia is a man in his 40s who traveled to Taiwan on Jan. 10 to work on a ship, the CECC said.

His employer arranged for him to be tested after he finished quarantine and self-health management, and his result came back positive yesterday, the CECC said.

As the only two people with whom he had contact were adequately protected, they would only be asked to follow self-health management protocols rather than having to enter quarantine, the CECC said.

The other case is an American woman in her 60s who traveled to Taiwan for business on Jan. 15, the CECC said.

She took a self-paid COVID-19 test on Wednesday, three days before she planned to return to the US, the results of which came back positive yesterday, it said, adding that 11 people with whom she had contact are in quarantine.

To date, Taiwan has recorded 919 cases of COVID-19, 805 of which have been classified as imported.

Of the total, 839 have recovered, nine have died and 71 remain hospitalized, CECC data showed.