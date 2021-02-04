Taiwan is considering lifting an entry ban on Indonesian migrant workers if demand for workers from the Southeast Asian country requires it, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said on Tuesday.
In December last year, an indefinite ban on the recruitment of Indonesian migrant workers was imposed, as the reliability of the country’s COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests was questioned.
Indonesian officials have since discussed the matter with Taiwanese representatives in the country, and the representatives asked Indonesia to provide a list of certified PCR testing facilities there.
Indonesia has selected more than 80 certified testing institutions in the hope that more reliable COVID-19 testing could result in the ban being lifted, Chen said.
Taiwan would consider lifting the ban if there is strong demand for Indonesian migrant workers, and would make a decision based on negotiations between the Ministry of Labor and Indonesia, Chen said.
However, entry controls would initially be imposed on the total number of migrant workers from the country, he added.
Meanwhile, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC’s spokesman, said that the COVID-19 pandemic is still at its peak and further assessment would be required before Taiwan lifts the ban.
Indonesian authorities on Monday said they hoped that Taiwan would lift its ban and allow 6,000 Indonesian migrant workers affected by the freeze to enter the country.
Benny Rhamdani, head of the Agency for the Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers, said in a statement that about 6,000 workers have already prepared visas, employment documents and health checkups to work in Taiwan, and that once the nation lifts the ban, Indonesia would improve its oversight to prevent fake COVID-19 test results from being issued.
Taiwan’s representative office in Indonesia said that it would submit a report on the COVID-19 situation in Indonesia and the agency’s project to the CECC and other government agencies for evaluation before any decision is made.
BE AWARE: The center shared the information to ease people’s fears, but if anyone has been to areas such as Jioufen Old Street, they should monitor their health The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the public spaces that a confirmed COVID-19 case (No. 908), whose positive test result was reported on Saturday, had visited on Monday and Tuesday last week. Case No. 908 is a man in his 50s, who on Jan. 23 accompanied his mother to a hospital in Taoyuan, where case No. 889, who is associated with a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, had sought treatment at about the same time. Case No. 908 tested positive on Friday, while his mother tested negative. The CECC on Saturday said that case No. 889 was at the hospital
‘DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD’: While China seeks to boost its military presence in the region, its frequent incursions give the US legitimate reasons to sell Taiwan arms Beijing’s two largest air sorties into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last month were more directed at the new administration of US President Joe Biden than Taiwan, an analyst said. Institute for National Defense and Security Research assistant research fellow Jeremy Hung (洪子傑) made the comments in a research paper published on the institute’s Web site on Wednesday. Last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent aircraft into the airspace between Taiwan and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea on at least 100 days, the Ministry of National Defense said. Taiwan considers the airspace above
The Taiwan 228 Incident Care Association on Monday last week again called for the removal of the Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) statue from the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. The call came after Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) on Jan. 22 allegedly threw eggs at the statue. Chen said his actions were in protest of comments made by Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得), who said he did not support the removal of the statue, as protesters seeking to get rid of the sculpture have been taking “a more moderate approach.” “Chiang the mass murderer must take responsibility for committing atrocities
CHANGING LANDSCAPE: After 20 years in the making, the merged university has finally launched with nearly 20,000 students and 1,400 lecturers across 19 colleges Lin Chi-hung (林奇宏) yesterday assumed office as the president of the newly formed National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, promising to boost the school’s ranking and international participation on its inauguration. Lin, who has a doctorate in biology from Yale University, took the post after receiving a certificate of appointment in a ceremony presided over by Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠), along with several incoming presidents of other universities. Plaque-unveiling ceremonies for the university, a merger of National Yang-Ming University in Taipei and National Chiao Tung University in Hsinchu, were held in Taipei and Hsinchu respectively. Describing the merger as a milestone