The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that the first day of the new semester would be postponed to at least Feb. 22, so that schools would have more time to disinfect their campuses and prepare COVID-19 prevention measures.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the global spread of COVID-19 has slowed slightly, but the situation remains serious, so people should still practice personal protection measures.
The protective equipment and supplies on school campuses are relatively sufficient, and disease prevention rules and supplementary measures are more comprehensive than the same time last year, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said at the CECC’s news conference.
Photo: CNA
However, as the semester was planned to start on Feb. 18, only two days after the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday, the ministry postponed it for a few days to make sure that schools have enough time to thoroughly clean and disinfect their campuses before students return, he said.
For schools from senior high and below, including public preschools, the first day of school would be postponed by four days to Feb. 22, while the last day of school would be postponed to July 2, Pan said, adding that the summer vacation would begin on July 3.
For higher-education institutions, the new semester could start on or after Feb. 22, he said, adding that senior citizen learning centers, community colleges and lifelong learning facilities could also open on or after Feb. 22.
As for private preschools, non-profit preschools, cram schools or after-school childcare centers, they would enhance COVID-19 prevention measures, he said, adding that these facilities still operate during the winter vacation, so daily cleaning and disinfection is maintained.
The Joint College Entrance Examination, originally scheduled from July 1 to July 3, would be postponed to July 3 to July 5, and the test content would not change, Pan said.
The dates of the joint entrance exams for four-year technical colleges and two-year junior colleges on May 1 and May 2, as well as the Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students exams on May 15 and May 16, would not change, but the test content might be modified and announced later, he said.
Schools must complete campus disinfection from Feb. 17 to 21, and should be closed to visitors on those dates, he said, adding that if university campuses are open during this period, they are required to gather people’s names and contact information, and measure their temperatures.
Parents of children under the age of 12 or of an older child with disabilities can ask their employer for “disease prevention childcare leave” from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, due to the semester being postponed, Pan said.
The Ministry of Labor said that employers must approve the request, and are prohibited from marking the employees as absent or forcing them to take other types of leave, or punishing them in any way for taking disease prevention childcare leave, he said.
“We urge parents to pay particular attention to their children’s health, such as by measuring their temperature before they go to school every day,” Pan said.
“We encourage children that are feeling ill to rest at home, or seek medical attention if needed,” he said, adding that “schools should not mark them as absent, so they can feel safe staying home.”
BE AWARE: The center shared the information to ease people’s fears, but if anyone has been to areas such as Jioufen Old Street, they should monitor their health The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the public spaces that a confirmed COVID-19 case (No. 908), whose positive test result was reported on Saturday, had visited on Monday and Tuesday last week. Case No. 908 is a man in his 50s, who on Jan. 23 accompanied his mother to a hospital in Taoyuan, where case No. 889, who is associated with a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, had sought treatment at about the same time. Case No. 908 tested positive on Friday, while his mother tested negative. The CECC on Saturday said that case No. 889 was at the hospital
‘DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD’: While China seeks to boost its military presence in the region, its frequent incursions give the US legitimate reasons to sell Taiwan arms Beijing’s two largest air sorties into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last month were more directed at the new administration of US President Joe Biden than Taiwan, an analyst said. Institute for National Defense and Security Research assistant research fellow Jeremy Hung (洪子傑) made the comments in a research paper published on the institute’s Web site on Wednesday. Last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent aircraft into the airspace between Taiwan and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea on at least 100 days, the Ministry of National Defense said. Taiwan considers the airspace above
The Taiwan 228 Incident Care Association on Monday last week again called for the removal of the Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) statue from the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. The call came after Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) on Jan. 22 allegedly threw eggs at the statue. Chen said his actions were in protest of comments made by Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得), who said he did not support the removal of the statue, as protesters seeking to get rid of the sculpture have been taking “a more moderate approach.” “Chiang the mass murderer must take responsibility for committing atrocities
CHANGING LANDSCAPE: After 20 years in the making, the merged university has finally launched with nearly 20,000 students and 1,400 lecturers across 19 colleges Lin Chi-hung (林奇宏) yesterday assumed office as the president of the newly formed National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, promising to boost the school’s ranking and international participation on its inauguration. Lin, who has a doctorate in biology from Yale University, took the post after receiving a certificate of appointment in a ceremony presided over by Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠), along with several incoming presidents of other universities. Plaque-unveiling ceremonies for the university, a merger of National Yang-Ming University in Taipei and National Chiao Tung University in Hsinchu, were held in Taipei and Hsinchu respectively. Describing the merger as a milestone