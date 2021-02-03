Judicial Yuan to create independent sentence committee

By Wu Cheng-feng and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Judicial Yuan said that it is planning to create an independent criminal sentencing committee, and that some of its members would be political appointees.

The committee would be part of the reform agenda driven by the Judicial Yuan, with officials saying it would help create more consistency in criminal sentencing.

The Judicial Yuan last year convened a panel of jurists and academics to advise officials on how the committee should be organized.

The panel held its second meeting on Wednesday last week.

The panel was presented with the Judicial Yuan’s criminal sentencing committee draft bill, which includes provisions to establish the committee as an independent agency, as well as tentative processes governing its creation, and the amendment and abolition of sentencing rules.

A majority of panelists agreed that the committee should be empowered to make sentencing rules that are “relatively legally binding,” and that a democratic process would be required for appointments.

Panelists did not reach a consensus on the qualifications required for appointees to serve on the committee.

Some panelists said that people outside the legal system are entitled to representation, while others said that seasoned professional judges would be preferable to laypeople.

A criminal sentencing committee is needed to promote the appropriateness, fairness, transparency and predictability of sentencing, the Judicial Yuan said.

The panel’s judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys and professors of law would advise the Judicial Yuan on legal policy regarding the criminal sentencing committee, it said.