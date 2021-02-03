Doctor gives tips for throat when singing karaoke

By Lin Hui-chin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A Taipei doctor has offered advice to people planning to sing karaoke over the Lunar New Year holiday, after recently treating several people with throat problems caused by singing at KTV venues.

Aside from singing, other behavior associated with KTVs, such as eating oily foods, smoking and consuming alcohol, might cause sore throats and coughing, said Chang Chih-hui (張智惠), an otolaryngologist at Cheng Hsin General Hospital in Taipei.

“The larynx is in the throat, at the top of the neck, so it can easily become harmed or inflamed if a person has acid reflux,” she said.

Chang Chih-hui, a doctor at Cheng Hsin General Hospital in Taipei, speaks about aging vocal cords last year. Photo courtesy of Chang Chih-hui

The greasy foods that people typically eat at KTVs cause bloating and excessive stomach acid buildup, she said, adding that this acid remains in the throat, as singing and speaking loudly cause the muscles in the digestive tract to tense up.

The acid irritates the larynx and causes inflammation, she said.

Alcohol, cigarette smoke and stomach acid also affect blood circulation in the larynx and surrounding areas, which might cause swelling and lesions to form, she said, adding that shouting and singing when the larynx is in such a state could cause polyps or other abnormal tissue growths to form.

“Going straight to bed after consuming large quantities of oily food and alcohol can also be harmful to the larynx, and can cause hoarseness,” she said.

It is best to avoid eating oily food or smoking when planning to sing, so as not to affect blood circulation, Chang said.

It is also best to drink a lot of water to lubricate the larynx, she said, adding that it is important to take occasional breaks when singing or talking loudly.

Those experiencing persistent hoarseness or loss of voice should visit a doctor to have an endoscopy, she said.

Inflammation of the larynx is usually treatable with medication, while lesions and tissue growths normally require surgery, she said.

“If you experience persistent hoarseness or loss of voice, you should rest for a day or two before going back to work,” she said.