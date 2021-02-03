A Taipei doctor has offered advice to people planning to sing karaoke over the Lunar New Year holiday, after recently treating several people with throat problems caused by singing at KTV venues.
Aside from singing, other behavior associated with KTVs, such as eating oily foods, smoking and consuming alcohol, might cause sore throats and coughing, said Chang Chih-hui (張智惠), an otolaryngologist at Cheng Hsin General Hospital in Taipei.
“The larynx is in the throat, at the top of the neck, so it can easily become harmed or inflamed if a person has acid reflux,” she said.
Photo courtesy of Chang Chih-hui
The greasy foods that people typically eat at KTVs cause bloating and excessive stomach acid buildup, she said, adding that this acid remains in the throat, as singing and speaking loudly cause the muscles in the digestive tract to tense up.
The acid irritates the larynx and causes inflammation, she said.
Alcohol, cigarette smoke and stomach acid also affect blood circulation in the larynx and surrounding areas, which might cause swelling and lesions to form, she said, adding that shouting and singing when the larynx is in such a state could cause polyps or other abnormal tissue growths to form.
“Going straight to bed after consuming large quantities of oily food and alcohol can also be harmful to the larynx, and can cause hoarseness,” she said.
It is best to avoid eating oily food or smoking when planning to sing, so as not to affect blood circulation, Chang said.
It is also best to drink a lot of water to lubricate the larynx, she said, adding that it is important to take occasional breaks when singing or talking loudly.
Those experiencing persistent hoarseness or loss of voice should visit a doctor to have an endoscopy, she said.
Inflammation of the larynx is usually treatable with medication, while lesions and tissue growths normally require surgery, she said.
“If you experience persistent hoarseness or loss of voice, you should rest for a day or two before going back to work,” she said.
WILD GOOSE CHASE? Most of the spike proteins on SARS-CoV-2 are likely to mutate, so traditional vaccine development work might not keep up, the team said Laboratory experiments have showed that five treatments, including three herbal medicines, are potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2, a team including former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) said yesterday. The team spoke about its findings at a news conference in Taipei after the study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America journal on Jan. 15. Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) in February last year convened a research platform to seek treatments for COVID-19, while Wong and Academia Sinica’s Genomics Research Center director Hung Shang-cheng (洪上程) assembled colleagues to determine whether existing drugs
Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are a “solemn warning to external forces,” Beijing said yesterday, after the new US government expressed strong support for Taiwan. The US Department of State over the weekend said that US commitment to Taiwan was “rock-solid,” as Taiwan reported multiple Chinese jets and bombers had flown into its air defense identification zone. Taiwan issued warnings and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the flyover, which on Saturday consisted of bombers, fighter jets and anti-submarine aircraft. The department later a statement urging China “to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan” following China’s sizeable show of
BE AWARE: The center shared the information to ease people’s fears, but if anyone has been to areas such as Jioufen Old Street, they should monitor their health The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the public spaces that a confirmed COVID-19 case (No. 908), whose positive test result was reported on Saturday, had visited on Monday and Tuesday last week. Case No. 908 is a man in his 50s, who on Jan. 23 accompanied his mother to a hospital in Taoyuan, where case No. 889, who is associated with a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, had sought treatment at about the same time. Case No. 908 tested positive on Friday, while his mother tested negative. The CECC on Saturday said that case No. 889 was at the hospital
‘DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD’: While China seeks to boost its military presence in the region, its frequent incursions give the US legitimate reasons to sell Taiwan arms Beijing’s two largest air sorties into Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ) last month were more directed at the new administration of US President Joe Biden than Taiwan, an analyst said. Institute for National Defense and Security Research assistant research fellow Jeremy Hung (洪子傑) made the comments in a research paper published on the institute’s Web site on Wednesday. Last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent aircraft into the airspace between Taiwan and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島) in the South China Sea on at least 100 days, the Ministry of National Defense said. Taiwan considers the airspace above