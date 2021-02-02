Legislators pledge to support Chunghwa Post staff

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Opposition lawmakers yesterday pledged to help Chunghwa Post employees receive a pay raise that was proposed and approved by the company’s board of directors, adding that they would propose to the legislature’s Transportation Committee that the company should thoroughly enforce an “equal work, equal pay” policy.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷), Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶), and New Power Party legislators Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) and Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) attended a protest against pay inequality by the Taiwan Postal Industry Union at Chunghwa Post’s headquarters in Taipei.

The postal company has contravened the Constitution by giving different salaries to employees doing the same job, Chiu said.

Taiwan Postal Industry Union members protest outside the headquarters of Chunghwa Post in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

“The Transportation Committee is about to review the budget plans of state-run companies under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications. We will carefully review the postal company’s budget plan and ensure that salaries of the company’s employees are commensurate with their work,” he said.

Hung said that the government had entrusted the postal company with the task of delivering masks to retailers and distributing Triple Stimulus Vouchers last year, which helped contain the spread of COVID-19 and boost the economy.

However, Chunghwa Post kept ignoring that employees doing the same type of were paid differently, he said, adding that he would propose a resolution at the committee requiring the company to respond in definite terms to the union’s appeals.

The new legislative session is key, as it would decide whether the nation is finally on the right track in terms of labor issues, Lai said.

“The government hoped that the establishment of state-run corporations could help boost overall worker salaries. If we cannot defend the salaries of employees at state-run companies, workers in other industries will not see their salaries rise either,” she said.

Lai said that she would ask Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) in the plenary session when and how the postal company’s employees would receive their pay raise, adding that she would continue to ask Su about it until she gets a definite answer.

Chunghwa Post associate manager and spokesperson Kuo Chun-yang (郭純陽) said that pay inequality among employees began in 2003, when the government transformed the postal service from a government agency to a state-run company.

Employees who were civil servants, or “transferred personnel,” were paid according to the government worker salary scheme, whereas those recruited after the change, or “hierarchical personnel,” were paid based on the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), he said, adding that employees in the former group are paid more than those in the latter.

Over the years, the company has been trying to reduce the difference in salary between the two groups, Kuo said.

In 2018, transferred personnel were given a 3 percent pay raise, while hierarchical personnel were given a 5 percent pay increase, and in 2019, transferred personnel received a 1 percent pay raise, while hierarchical personnel were given 3 percent, he said.

The company estimated that the pay raise would increase personnel costs by about NT$1.2 billion (US$42.28 million) for the year, he said.

Chunghwa Post statistics showed that hierarchical personnel now account for about 62 percent of its workforce.

Based on the company’s pay raise proposal, mail couriers who are hierarchical personnel would receive an additional NT$2,494 per month, while service counter clerks in the same category would receive NT$4,850 more per month.

The board plans to execute the pay raise, which still needs to be approved by the Executive Yuan, in two phases.

Staff would receive 75 percent of the proposed pay raise during the first phase, it said, adding that they would be given the full amount within two years of the Executive Yuan approving the plan.

However, the union said that the company should give the proposed amount in full as soon as the pay raise plan is approved by the Cabinet, adding that the plan should retrospectively take effect from January 2019.