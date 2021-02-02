Polish president signs Taiwan legal cooperation deal

Staff writer, with CNA





A legal cooperation agreement on criminal matters between Taiwan and Poland is soon to take effect, as it has been signed by Polish President Andrzej Duda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said late on Sunday.

The agreement was unanimously approved by both houses of Poland’s parliament, before being sent to the country’s Presidential Palace, the ministry said in a news statement.

“MOFA sincerely welcomes the signing of the important bilateral agreement by Polish President Andrzej Duda on Jan. 28,” the ministry said.

The agreement covers five major areas: criminal matters, extradition, prisoner transfers, exchange of legal and practical insights, and sharing of information for crime prevention, it said.

It would help bolster transnational efforts against crime and judicial cooperation between Taiwan and Poland, the ministry said.

The legal cooperation agreement was inked by diplomatic representatives of both countries in Taipei on June 17, 2019, and was witnessed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) and then-Polish undersecretary of state for the ministry of justice Lukasz Piebiak.

In December 2019, the legislature passed the agreement, which was the first of its kind signed between Taiwan and a European country.

With Duda having signed it, the agreement would take effect as soon as Taiwan receives formal notification from Poland, the ministry said.

Apart from Poland, Taiwan has similar arrangements with Belize, China, Nauru, the Philippines, South Africa and the US.

Taiwan and Poland signed agreements on double taxation avoidance in 2016, and on science and higher education in 2018.

The ministry said that it would to continue to improve Taiwan-Poland relations, building on a strong foundation of cooperation.