Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators called for an investigation after China Unification Promotion Party (CUPP) founder Chang An-le (張安樂) said that he is instilling patriotism toward China in young people in central and southern Taiwan.
In an interview with China National Radio host Zhang Bin (張彬), Chang said that he has “converted” young people in central and southern Taiwan whose political leanings were more toward the pan-green camp, turning them into “red troops” who promote unification with China.
His converts had grown up in those areas and had considerable influence there, Chang said.
“I just took them to a few events, and then they became Chinese patriots. Now it is they who are converting the youth and taking them on trips to the motherland. China is my motherland,” he said.
One convert told him that he would sacrifice his own life to be a martyr in the fight for unification, Chang said.
Chang said that he and his red troops aim to promote peaceful unification in the hopes of staving off war, which he said Taiwan was at risk of facing due to the activities of “separatists.”
He urged all Taiwanese to “rise up” to avoid being killed in war.
DPP legislators Fan Yun (范雲) and Mark Ho (何志偉) on Sunday said that Chang’s statements amounted to a public call for Taiwanese to surrender to China, and urged authorities to investigate his claims of having recruited young people.
“This is harmful to national security,” Fan said. “This is a big threat to the nation’s freedom and democracy. Anyone would condemn Chang An-le for those words.”
Ho said Chang was likely aware that his comments would result in an investigation, and had made the statements for the Chinese government to hear to make himself appear valuable to it.
The CUPP is simply a “gang under the guise of being a political party,” he said, adding that Chang’s words would fall on deaf ears.
Lo Cheng-chung (羅承宗), a professor at Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology’s Institute of Financial and Economic Law, who is also a member of the Ministry of the Interior’s political party review committee, said that the committee had already deliberated twice on the issue of whether the CUPP endangered the existence of the Republic of China.
The committee had asked national security officials to investigate the party, he said, adding that it might seek a constitutional interpretation on whether it should be disbanded, pending the results of the investigation.
“For Chang to disseminate propaganda about unification, and to tell people to rise up, this is truly endangering the nation’s existence, as well as the social order expected of a constitutional democracy,” he said.
