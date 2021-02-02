The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday called for a peaceful resolution of the political unrest in Myanmar following reports of a coup in the Southeast Asian country.
The ministry said in a statement that it and Taiwan’s representative office in Myanmar are closely monitoring the situation.
“MOFA expresses concern about the drastic change in the political situation in Myanmar,” it said. “We urge political leaders in the country to settle their disputes through dialogue and peaceful means.”
According to foreign media reports, Myanmar’s military has taken over the country and declared a state of emergency for one year.
No Taiwanese nationals or expatriates in Myanmar were reported to have been harmed during the turmoil, the ministry said.
Taiwanese nationals in distress can call the representative office’s emergency number at +95-925-725-7575 for assistance, it said, adding that there is poor cellphone coverage in some parts of the country.
A Taiwanese businessman in Yangon said that roads connecting the city to other regions have been closed by the military to prevent people from gathering.
Communications, such as landlines, cellphones and mobile Internet, were all disrupted, apart from wired Internet, he said, adding that the wired Internet could go offline at any time.
