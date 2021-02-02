More workers furloughed last week, ministry says

Staff writer, with CNA





The number of furloughed workers increased slightly in the past week, while declining on a monthly basis, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday.

As of Friday, 4,451 workers agreed to take unpaid leave, up 249 from 4,202 reported on Monday last week, while the number of furloughed workers declined on a monthly basis, from 6,400 in December last year to about 4,400 last month, ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, the number of companies offering unpaid leave programs increased by 25 to 406, the data showed.

The manufacturing sector recorded the largest number of furloughed workers at 1,713, up from 1,575 the previous week, ahead of the transportation and warehousing sector with 1,030, and the retail and wholesale industry with 725, the ministry said.

The retail and wholesale sector had the highest number of employers with unpaid leave programs as of Friday, at 116, followed by manufacturing and the support service sector at 96 each, the data showed.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect the local economy last week, particularly travel agencies and transportation service providers, due to border controls, Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Deputy Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said.

Most of the companies implementing unpaid leave schemes are small operations with fewer than 50 employees, the ministry said.

The programs typically last for fewer than three months, and employees are usually required to take five to eight days of unpaid leave per month, it added.

Travel agencies have required employees to take at least 15 days of unpaid leave per month, while employees in the transportation and warehousing sector are typically required to take nine to 12 days per month, Huang said.