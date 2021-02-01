Point system could cut waste: group

By Lo Chi and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A government point system to encourage environmentally friendly behavior could prevent the buildup of waste plastic from becoming a national security concern, an environmentalist said on Saturday.

At a seminar held by the Plastic Reduction Alliance, alliance president Lo Yang-ming (羅揚銘) proposed the idea of an “ecological savings” passbook, which would record points gained for environmentally friendly actions.

Lo said that the effective reduction of waste plastic requires starting at the source, which means reducing demand for plastics.

Plastic Reduction Alliance president Lo Yang-ming explains the concept of “ecological savings” at a forum in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Lo Chi, Taipei Times

The amount of plastic waste produced daily has grown to such proportions that it could become a national security concern, alliance member Shen Tzu-chuan (沈賜川) said.

Plastic is not easily decomposed by microorganisms, and although scientists have discovered a process for breaking down plastics, it is patented and not widely understood, alliance member Lin Ting-yan (林鼎彥) said.

Lo said a point system could help encourage consumers to make environmentally conscious shopping decisions — for example, by avoiding products packaged in plastic, and not buying plastic shopping bags — which would encourage manufacturers to switch to environmentally friendly packaging.

“Taiwanese are very much used to point systems, as they are used by many stores and restaurants,” he said.

“If a point system is used to reward environmentally conscious behavior, people will become more focused on environmental issues, and realize the impact of their actions,” he said.

The passbook would differ from other environmental measures, such as a carbon tax, as it would not be enforced, but would instead rely on people’s own motivation.

“You have to decide how much clean air you want, how much clean water you want and what kind of environment you want to leave behind for future generations,” he said.

Lo said there had been success with a similar system he used in Xian, China, to encourage farmers to pick up litter.

Points they received for picking up discarded cigarette butts could be redeemed for fertilizer, he said.

The government would play an important role in determining the success of such a system, he said.

“The initial push must come from the government, but then people will start acting on their own,” he said.