Beijing shifts focus to ‘cloud’: expert

‘Spiritual UNIFICATION’: With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting cross-strait travel, China has turned to livestreaming events to push its agenda to ordinary Taiwanese

By Wu Su-wei and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Beijing’s new focus on “cloud communication,” such as livestreaming temple events, not only has negative implications for information security, but also packages nefarious “united front” tactics under a veneer of goodwill, an analyst said on Friday.

Institute for National Defense and Security Research researcher Lee Kuan-chen (李冠成) made the observation in the institute’s latest edition of Defense Security Biweekly, a Chinese-language publication for officials and lawmakers on news, security issues and trends.

On Jan. 13, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office established four new “cross-strait exchange bases,” which are 79 places in China intended to elicit a cultural or economic affinity with Taiwanese, he said.

“On the surface, these bases are created to promote local cross-strait interactions and deepen economic, trade and cultural exchanges, but in reality, their goal is to push for unification by aiming [China’s] ‘united front’ at ordinary Taiwanese,” Lee said.

The establishment of new bases more than a year after the last batch in September 2019 — and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic — could indicate a change in policy, he said.

Even as US-China relations hit a new low, cross-strait ties freeze and talk of military conflict surges, Chinese policy toward Taiwan remains guided by directives laid out by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in his January 2019 “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan,” Lee wrote.

Beijing “has not given up the option of peaceful unification” and intends to continue its carrot-and-stick tactics, while strengthening social infiltration efforts, he said.

Two of the new bases target religious ties, the third Hakka heritage and the last highlights economic and cultural elements, Lee said.

The first is Qingshui Yan Temple in Anxi County in China’s Fujian Province, the birthplace of the deity Cingshuei Zushih (清水祖師), who remains popular in Taiwan.

The second is a temple in Sichuan Province’s Zitong County (梓潼) for Wunjhang Dijun (文昌帝君), the popular Taoist god of culture and literature.

The third base is in the “Hakka Capital” of Tingzhou in China’s Fujian, while the fourth is the Grand Canal in Jiangsu Province’s Huaian.

These bases are intended to institutionalize grassroots interaction by granting them official certification, Lee said.

However, with the pandemic interrupting cross-strait movement, the bases have lost their initial purpose, leading the Taiwan Affairs Office to create what it is calling “cloud communication,” he added.

This includes livestreaming events held in February and March last year by the Matsu (馬祖) temple on China’s Meizhou Island in collaboration with temples in Taiwan, drawing tens of thousands of viewers, he said.

Until the pandemic eases, Lee said that these types of virtual exchanges would continue, posing a security and psychological threat to Taiwanese.

“To participate in these kinds of virtual events, the communication software, data and servers are all under China’s control,” Lee said.

Considering that Chinese hackers have long been stealing personal information, implanting backdoors and installing malicious programs on Taiwanese devices, people have reason to worry about personal and biometric data leaks, he said.

There is also reason for concern about their effect on people’s attitude toward China and its government, Lee added.

Research has shown that Taiwanese students who participated in an exchange in China develop a more positive impression of the country and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), making them more likely to identify as Chinese, he said.

If people do not understand Beijing’s “united front” tactics, participating in seemingly innocuous cross-strait exchanges might “alter people’s perception of China and its government to achieve the ultimate goal of the ‘spiritual unification’ the CPP desires,” he said.