COVID-19: CECC reveals locations coronavirus case visited

BE AWARE: The center shared the information to ease people’s fears, but if anyone has been to areas such as Jioufen Old Street, they should monitor their health

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced the public spaces that a confirmed COVID-19 case (No. 908), whose positive test result was reported on Saturday, had visited on Monday and Tuesday last week.

Case No. 908 is a man in his 50s, who on Jan. 23 accompanied his mother to a hospital in Taoyuan, where case No. 889, who is associated with a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, had sought treatment at about the same time.

Case No. 908 tested positive on Friday, while his mother tested negative.

Tourists walk past Amei Teahouse on Jioufen Old Street in New Taipei City’s Rueifang District yesterday. Photo courtesy of a reader

The CECC on Saturday said that case No. 889 was at the hospital between 9:47am and 10:46am, while case No. 908 and his mother were at the hospital between 10am and 10:29am, and they sought treatment in a different outpatient consulting room.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 276 people who had been in the outpatient department’s waiting room and consulting room at about the time as case No. 889 had already been placed under home isolation, including case No. 908 and his mother.

The Taoyuan City Department of Public Health yesterday morning expanded the time period and put an additional 130 people under home isolation, he said.

The hospitals’ surveillance camera footage showed that case No. 889 and case No. 908 had both worn masks when they sat a row apart in the waiting room, and their time in the area overlapped for no more than 15 minutes, Chen said.

Four close contacts of case No. 908 have been put under home isolation, including three family members who live with him, and a friend, he said.

Case No. 908 was put under home isolation on Tuesday and tested positive on Friday, so he was at home while he was infectious, but the center decided to publicize the public spaces he visited on Monday and Tuesday last week to raise awareness and so that people could feel more secure, Chen said.

The man visited New Taipei City’s Jioufen Old Street (九份老街) from 1:35pm to 5:25pm, and the area’s Amei Teahouse (阿妹茶樓) from 2:12pm to 3:57pm on Monday last week.

On Tuesday last week, he visited the Lou Jhong Lou (餃子樓中樓) dumpling restaurant in Taoyuan’s Gueishan District (龜山) from 11:45pm to 12:15pm.

That same day, he also visited Fo Guang Shan Bao Ta Temple (佛光山寶塔寺) from 1:35pm to 2:35pm, the Yong Fu Jin Bao Tower (永福金寶塔) columbarium from 3pm to 3:45pm and Dasi Old Street (大溪老街) from 4pm to 5:15pm, including glutinous oil rice shop Yu ji Bai Nian You Fan (游記百年油飯) from 4:05pm to 4:35pm, all of which are in Taoyuan’s Dasi District (大溪).

People who visited these places at about the same time should seek medical attention as soon as possible if they show COVID-19-like symptoms before Wednesday next week, Chen said.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,213 people associated with the cluster at Taoyuan General Hospital have been placed under home isolation, Chen said, adding that of the total, 341 healthcare professionals had been released from isolation as of yesterday.

A final disinfection of Taoyuan General Hospital would be conducted on Thursday and 2,262 hospital employees would be tested one more time, he said, adding that the healthcare professionals released from isolation would return to their duties after the disinfection has been completed.

The CECC yesterday also reported two imported cases, two Filipinos who had arrived from the Philippines.