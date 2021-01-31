Footwear poses virus infection risk, but pathogens easy to wash off: doctor

By William Hetherington / Staff writer





As viruses might be able to survive on the surfaces of shoes, people should store and handle their footwear carefully, a medical researcher said on Tuesday last week, citing an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The article showed that the D614G mutation of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can survive on shoe soles for up to three days, toxicologist Chao Ming-wei (招名威) wrote on Facebook.

In the US, where COVID-19 is widespread, people are at risk of exposure to the virus via their shoes after visiting crowded places such as shopping malls or using public transportation, Chao wrote.

The research showed that the virus has a half-life of 15.9 hours on plastic surfaces, although it can survive for up to 72 hours, Chao wrote.

“Other viruses and parasites might also be carried to people’s homes on their footwear,” he wrote.

For example, Clostridium difficile — a bacterium that causes diarrhea and other conditions — can be found in the stairwells of 70 percent of all buildings, Chao wrote, citing a study published by the University of Houston.

The study showed that 28 percent of subjects who walked in a contaminated stairwell in flip-flops picked up the bacteria, while 43 percent of those wearing sneakers picked it up, he wrote.

Chao suggested several measures to prevent infection via footwear:

People should place a disinfectant mat outside their home, Chao wrote.

Shoes should be kept on a rack outside the home, or if this is not possible, be cleaned before entering, he wrote.

Shoes should also be thoroughly cleaned regularly — but not washed in a washing machine, as this might expose clothing to pathogens, he wrote.

Shoe soles should regularly be cleaned with an alcohol solution, Chao wrote, adding that people should wear masks while performing all those tasks.