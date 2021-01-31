Swelling in the lower limbs and difficulty breathing, especially at night, along with a drop in physical endurance, could be signs of congestive heart failure, a physician said on Friday, urging people with these symptoms to seek medical attention.
Yang Feng-ching (楊?菁), a cardiologist at Taichung Tzu Chi Hospital said that the hospital treated a 54-year-old man, surnamed Kuo (郭), who said he gained 20kg in 20 days.
Kuo said he had difficulty breathing when exercising, as he tried to control the weight gain, Yang said.
After conducting some tests, Yang found that Kuo was experiencing severe congestive heart failure, and recommended immediate hospitalization in an intensive care unit, she said.
Kuo had been sleeping four to five hours every day for a year before his condition developed and refused to visit a doctor, she said, adding that this was a possible cause of his condition.
Many people associate swelling in the limbs with kidney problems, but it can also be a symptom of heart failure, she said, adding that congestive heart failure is often caused by illness, diabetes or long-term alcohol use, whereas clogged arteries are caused by hypertension or high levels of lipids in the blood.
She said that Kuo’s condition returned to normal after treatment and he has since lost the weight gained from the swelling.
Heart failure does not only occur in older people, as many young people have been diagnosed with the condition, Yang said, adding that people should try to maintain healthy habits and have regular health checks.
She also said that people with the condition should not stop taking their prescribed medication unless told to by their physician.
People experiencing swelling in their lower limbs and have difficulty breathing at night or while lying on their back should seek medical attention immediately, she said.
