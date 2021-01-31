The Keelung City Government has eased regulations on foster parenting, opening it to people over 65, citing a rapidly aging population.
As of the end of last month, about 64,000 of the city’s residents, or 17.52 percent, were aged 65 or older, Keelung Department of Social Affairs data showed.
Foster families have not escaped the trend — among the 44 foster homes housing 65 minors, 13 foster parents were aged 60 to 64, and five were 65 years old, the data showed.
The number of minors in the foster-care system has been rising over the past three years, but relatively few new foster parents have signed up, department director Wu Ting-feng (吳挺鋒) said on Jan. 12.
Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) had instructed the department to review its age limit, as well as participation, expenses and other issues regarding the foster-care system, he said.
Thus, rules have been revised to ensure eligibility of parents who are 65 years or approaching that age, Wu said.
The department also revised the stipend allowance and qualifications to become a foster parent, Wu said.
People who hold a caregiver license or other certification to provide childcare, as well as those currently or formerly employed at a kindergarten, preschool or childcare center are welcome to apply, he said, adding that the new rules would widen the pool of those who can apply.
“To ensure that parents can continue providing safe and warm homes for children,” the monthly stipend for foster parents has been raised to between NT$25,000 and NT$28,000, the department said.
