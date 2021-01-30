Taiwan remains at No. 28 in global corruption ranking

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan ranked 28th in the 2020 Corruption Perception Index, holding the same spot as the previous year, a Transparency International report released on Thursday showed.

On a scale of 0 to 100, with 0 indicating a highly corrupt government and 100 a clean one, Taiwan scored 65, putting it above the global average and the Asia-Pacific regional average of 45, the report showed.

In the annual ranking of 180 countries and territories based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, Taiwan ranked 28th globally for the second consecutive year and seventh among the 31 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region, after New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and Bhutan.

The Asia-Pacific region, where more than half of the countries scored less than 50, “struggles to combat corruption and tackle the profound health and economic impact of COVID-19,” said Transparency International, a Berlin-based international coalition against corruption.

The index did not state the specific factors that contributed to Taiwan’s ranking, but it made several recommendations for improvement in the region.

It suggested bolstering oversight institutions, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic had exposed vulnerabilities of weak oversight and inadequate transparency.

The countries listed as the 10 least corrupt were Denmark, New Zealand, Finland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany and Luxembourg.

In a news release yesterday, the Agency Against Corruption said the nation’s ranking in the index reflected the international community’s continued confidence in Taiwan’s efforts to combat corruption.

Taiwan has been working to achieve a high level of transparency in the entire government administrative system and remains committed to clean governance, it said.