Food imports from five Japanese prefectures that were banned following the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster should be allowed, as they are safe, a nuclear expert said on Thursday after receiving Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun.
Hsieh Mu-chien (謝牧謙), 84, was among three Taiwanese named as recipients of the order, which is granted to non-Japanese who have made lasting contributions to Japan.
Following a meltdown at the power plant after an earthquake and ensuing tsunami in 2011, Taiwan imposed a ban on food imports from the prefectures of Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba, over fears of nuclear contamination.
Photo: CNA
Speaking after a ceremony in Taipei, Hsieh said that he has been to the area — including to the plant — a dozen times since the disaster, and believes that the question of food imports should be approached in a scientific and objective manner that meets international norms.
When considered through this lens, food from the five prefectures is safe to import, he said.
However, public opinion, politics and other factors are also part of the equation, he added, calling for better public education about radiation and radioactive materials.
As Japanese testing standards are even stricter than those in Europe and the US, Taiwan should review the Japanese results when making a determination, he said.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare even sent a delegation to Japan about two years ago to conduct its own tests, which were all up to standard, he added.
At the ceremony, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Representative Hiroyasu Izumi said that Hsieh has been active in all types of industry, government and academic exchanges between the nations, making significant contributions to mutual understanding along the way.
Since the early days of nuclear energy development in Taiwan, Hsieh has worked to cultivate talent, and has participated in the annual Taiwan-Japan Seminar on Nuclear Safety for more than 30 years, Izumi said.
There are still nuclear energy issues that require collective wisdom to overcome, Izumi said, adding that he hopes Hsieh would continue to offer his wealth of experience and perspective to help all sides discuss these matters calmly and scientifically.
Hsieh is Taiwan’s premier expert on the Fukushima disaster, the association said.
He has worked hard to keep the public informed about the situation at the plant and to correct misconceptions about the nature of radiation, it said, adding that Hsieh has also publicized inspection information about Japanese agricultural and fishery products.
Starting in 1962, Hsieh spent a decade conducting research at Tohoku University in Sendai, Japan, before returning to Taiwan to work at the Institute of Nuclear Energy Research for 30 years.
Between teaching at National Cheng Kung University, National Tsing Hua University and other schools, Hsieh returns to Japan nearly every year to attend the annual meeting of the Japan Atomic Industrial Forum.
Since retiring from the institute in 2002, Hsieh has continued teaching and serves as a senior adviser to the Nuclear Science and Technology Association.
Hsieh also addressed the issue of nuclear waste, saying that Taiwan should simultaneously pursue nuclear and renewable energy, just as Japan and some European countries are doing.
Aside from reducing carbon emissions, nuclear energy is a relatively stable source of baseload power, Hsieh said.
This is especially important for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and other manufacturers, which require a stable energy supply, he said, adding that the operational safety of the nation’s nuclear power plants is stable.
To obtain natural gas, coal and other energy sources, Taiwan and Japan rely on imports, putting them at risk of supply chain and shipping disruptions, he said.
However, a single shipment of nuclear material could satisfy Taiwan’s energy needs for about a year, a few months longer than natural gas and other sources, he added.
Energy is a major national security concern, Hsieh said, adding that it is an issue that must be addressed.
