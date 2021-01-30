Family appeals for help in heritage dispute

New Power Party Legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) on Wednesday called on the Ministry of Culture to intervene to stop members of the Chen (陳) family residing in the centuries-old Chen Yueh Ancestral House (陳悅記祖屋) from being evicted.

The house, built in 1807 during the reign of Qing Dynasty emperor Jia Qing (嘉慶), is considered a vital cultural heritage. It is home to the Chen family, who had produced several distinguished scholars, including Chen Weiying (陳維英), who was nominally a teacher of emperor Xian Feng (咸豐).

It was granted national heritage status in August 2018, but the property was recently included in a revitalization project proposed by the Chen Ancestor Worship Guild, and the family was asked to move out, Chen Jiau-hua told a news conference in Taipei.

New Power Party Legislator Chen Jiau-hua, center, speaks at a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

Cultural heritages need to be “alive” in the sense that they should continue to serve their original function as much as possible, and asking the descendants of the Chen family to move out would remove the most vital part of the heritage’s significance, she said.

Chen Jiau-hua said the ministry should intervene to assist the Chen family and cited as an example the Lin (林) family residence in Taichung’s Wufong Township (霧峰), which allows the public to visit only part of the residence.

Chen Ying-tsung (陳應宗), representing the Chen family, said the guild’s plan should only cover public space and if it wanted to include personal or family space, it should have sought the family’s approval before tendering the proposal.

He urged the ministry to reject the proposal.

Guild manager Chen Hui-ling (陳惠玲) said that maintenance and repair of the heritage site should be a common goal of the entire Chen family and past differences that have led to distrust between family members should be set aside.

The proposal is just a draft and the guild would seek input from other family members, she said.

Tamkang University Department of Architecture associate professor Huang Jui-mao (黃瑞茂) said the ministry could consider subsidizing maintenance of public parts of the property, as well as other parts which the Chen family members could agree on.

This would be an incentive for other family members and might encourage them to reach a consensus on repairing the property, he said.

Bureau of Cultural Heritage Division of Monuments and Settlements Director Chuang Yu-chuang (莊祐創) said that the ministry is putting the project review on hold and would invite representatives of the Chen family and the guild, as well as other experts after the Lunar New Year to discuss the best approach to repairing the property.