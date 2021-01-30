New Power Party Legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) on Wednesday called on the Ministry of Culture to intervene to stop members of the Chen (陳) family residing in the centuries-old Chen Yueh Ancestral House (陳悅記祖屋) from being evicted.
The house, built in 1807 during the reign of Qing Dynasty emperor Jia Qing (嘉慶), is considered a vital cultural heritage. It is home to the Chen family, who had produced several distinguished scholars, including Chen Weiying (陳維英), who was nominally a teacher of emperor Xian Feng (咸豐).
It was granted national heritage status in August 2018, but the property was recently included in a revitalization project proposed by the Chen Ancestor Worship Guild, and the family was asked to move out, Chen Jiau-hua told a news conference in Taipei.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
Cultural heritages need to be “alive” in the sense that they should continue to serve their original function as much as possible, and asking the descendants of the Chen family to move out would remove the most vital part of the heritage’s significance, she said.
Chen Jiau-hua said the ministry should intervene to assist the Chen family and cited as an example the Lin (林) family residence in Taichung’s Wufong Township (霧峰), which allows the public to visit only part of the residence.
Chen Ying-tsung (陳應宗), representing the Chen family, said the guild’s plan should only cover public space and if it wanted to include personal or family space, it should have sought the family’s approval before tendering the proposal.
He urged the ministry to reject the proposal.
Guild manager Chen Hui-ling (陳惠玲) said that maintenance and repair of the heritage site should be a common goal of the entire Chen family and past differences that have led to distrust between family members should be set aside.
The proposal is just a draft and the guild would seek input from other family members, she said.
Tamkang University Department of Architecture associate professor Huang Jui-mao (黃瑞茂) said the ministry could consider subsidizing maintenance of public parts of the property, as well as other parts which the Chen family members could agree on.
This would be an incentive for other family members and might encourage them to reach a consensus on repairing the property, he said.
Bureau of Cultural Heritage Division of Monuments and Settlements Director Chuang Yu-chuang (莊祐創) said that the ministry is putting the project review on hold and would invite representatives of the Chen family and the guild, as well as other experts after the Lunar New Year to discuss the best approach to repairing the property.
A US aircraft carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt has entered the South China Sea to promote “freedom of the seas,” the US military said yesterday, as tensions between China and Taiwan raise concerns in Washington. US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the strike group entered the South China Sea on Saturday, the same day Taiwan reported a large incursion of Chinese bombers and fighter jets into its air defense identification zone near the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島). The US military said the carrier strike group was in the South China Sea, a large part of which
STRATEGIC MISTAKE: Beijing’s deployment of aircraft near Taiwan proves the ‘China threat theory’ that sees it attempting to destabilize the region, an analyst said China on Saturday and yesterday sent a record number of military aircraft into the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), in what analysts said was an attempt to flex its military might for US President Joe Biden. Thirteen Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ on Saturday and 15 entered yesterday, the highest number observed in a single day this year, the Ministry of National Defense said. On Saturday, eight Xian H-6K bombers, four Shenyang J-16 fighters and a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, entered the ADIZ, while yesterday there were two Y-8s, two Su-30s, four J-16s, six J-10 fighters and a Y-8 reconnaissance
WILD GOOSE CHASE? Most of the spike proteins on SARS-CoV-2 are likely to mutate, so traditional vaccine development work might not keep up, the team said Laboratory experiments have showed that five treatments, including three herbal medicines, are potential inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2, a team including former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) said yesterday. The team spoke about its findings at a news conference in Taipei after the study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America journal on Jan. 15. Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) in February last year convened a research platform to seek treatments for COVID-19, while Wong and Academia Sinica’s Genomics Research Center director Hung Shang-cheng (洪上程) assembled colleagues to determine whether existing drugs
DISPOSING MYTHS: A new constitution would better reflect reality, as the current one was drafted ‘in and for China,’ without the consent of Taiwanese, advocates said Independence advocates yesterday launched the Taiwan New Constitution Alliance to promote drafting a new, localized constitution. “This is a historic moment for Taiwan. Drafting a new constitution is the most important task Taiwanese face,” veteran independence advocate Koo Kwang-ming (辜寬敏) said at the inaugural event in Taipei. “Although the Democratic Progressive Party is in power, its authority is based on the Republic of China [ROC] Constitution, which has no connection to Taiwan,” said the 95-year-old Koo, a former presidential adviser. “The historic task of drafting a new constitution depends on efforts by all Taiwanese,” Koo said. “A constitution for a sovereign, independent Taiwan