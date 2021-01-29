SARS-era series fundraising nets NT$5m

HOSPITAL LOCKDOWN: Director Issac Wang said that the mini-series would feature history that can never be forgotten and would be a tribute to healthcare professionals

By Chung Chi-kai / Staff reporter, with CNA





The director of Public Television Service series Island Nation (國際橋牌社) raised NT$5 million (US$175,920) in three days after announcing a plan for a mini-series about the government’s decision in 2003 to seal Taipei City Hospital’s Heping Branch amid the SARS outbreak.

Issac Wang (汪怡昕) said he came up with the idea after reading former Taipei Department of Health commissioner Chiou Shu-ti’s (邱淑媞) comments on Facebook, who wrote that the government’s illogical disease prevention policy had led to a cluster of COVID-19 infections centered on Taoyuan General Hospital.

After a torrent of angry responses to the post, Chiou closed the comments section.

Former president Ma Ying-jeou talks to the media in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: CNA

Wang on Monday organized an online fundraising session with an overall goal of NT$25 million for the project.

The money would be used to produce four one-hour episodes, which are to be released at the end of this year, he said.

As of yesterday, Wang had raised double of the NT$2.5 million initial fundraising goal.

Chiou was a decisionmaker during the SARS outbreak and implemented the government’s disease-prevention policy, Wang wrote on Facebook.

“The chaotic decisionmaking process and politically calculated plans turned the Heping branch into a petri dish for the SARS virus, causing many to lose their lives in vain,” Wang wrote.

“Taiwan survived the difficult time because people protected and defended the nation by contributing their efforts. The nation’s success in containing COVID-19 was because of the lessons it learned with blood and tears in 2003,” he wrote.

“The mini-series, which features history that can never be forgotten, would also be a tribute to the healthcare professionals who put their lives on the line during the SARS outbreak,” he wrote.

The office of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), who was Taipei mayor in 2003, on Monday in a statement defended the lockdown at the Heping branch.

It was a decision collectively made and announced by the Executive Yuan, the then-department of health — before it was upgraded to the Ministry of Health and Welfare — and the Taipei City Government, and it was effective in preventing the spread of the disease to the community, the office said.

“Experts recruited by the Executive Yuan and the Taipei City Government, as well as epidemiologists, did their best to control the damage,” it said.

“While sealing off the branch helped contain the disease, the incident has undeniably left an indelible trauma on all who were involved,” the office said.

“There is no perfect solution to curb the spread of a disease and officials sometimes have to make tough decisions,” the statement said.

The office said many people say that Ma should share the blame for what happened at the branch.

The incident is invoked every time there is public discussion about disease prevention, which often causes people to lose focus, it said.

“The disease prevention policy in 2003 was the same as the one we have today. The central government gives orders and local officials execute them,” it said.

“We should all be united to combat the COVID-19 pandemic under the guidance of the Central Epidemic Command Center,” it said.

“We should avoid being misled by altercations over politics and false information,” it added.