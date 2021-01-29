The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said it does not expect high-ranking Slovakian officials to visit Taiwan soon, despite a report from the Central News Agency (CNA).
Following an online dialogue last week among the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research, the Slovak Foreign Policy Association and the Central European Institute of Asian Studies (CEIAS), CNA reported that the Slovakian government intended to deepen relations with Taiwan.
Citing CEIAS executive director Matej Simalcik, CNA reported that the Slovakian government was especially interested after Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan in August last year attracted lots of attention in Slovakia.
The country is interested in collaborating with Taiwan in the areas of information technology, material sciences, and the auto industry to diversify its economy and increase its supply chain resilience, CNA cited Simalcik as saying.
The two countries should jointly develop specialized training and applied technology in their effort to combat disinformation, he said.
Beijing has used various methods to pursue China’s national interest and maximize its influence, including a policy of making Slovakia’s economy dependent on China, he said.
After some risk and interest evaluations, the Slovakian government is likely to send a delegation of high-ranking officials to visit Taiwan, CNA reported.
Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news conference in Taipei that the ministry has no plans to conduct the meeting, adding that reporters are welcome to check with the ministry before publishing such reports.
Taiwan has made strides in deepening relations with countries in central and eastern Europe, Ou said.
In addition to the online dialogue, Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib on Wednesday also announced that the city plans to deepen scientific and educational partnership with Taiwan, after he joined Vystrcil’s delegation to visit Taiwan last year, Ou said.
Taiwan also signed a scholarship memorandum with Hungary in November last year, she added.
The dialogue between Taiwan and Slovakia-based think tanks was billed as a semiofficial conference, covering supply chain resiliency and information warfare, among other security issues.
In related news, Department of European Affairs Director-General Johnson Chiang (姜森) is to head the Tapei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago, the ministry said.
Ambassador to Belize Remus Chen (陳立國) is to replace Chiang at the department, it said.
A US aircraft carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt has entered the South China Sea to promote “freedom of the seas,” the US military said yesterday, as tensions between China and Taiwan raise concerns in Washington. US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the strike group entered the South China Sea on Saturday, the same day Taiwan reported a large incursion of Chinese bombers and fighter jets into its air defense identification zone near the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島). The US military said the carrier strike group was in the South China Sea, a large part of which
STRATEGIC MISTAKE: Beijing’s deployment of aircraft near Taiwan proves the ‘China threat theory’ that sees it attempting to destabilize the region, an analyst said China on Saturday and yesterday sent a record number of military aircraft into the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), in what analysts said was an attempt to flex its military might for US President Joe Biden. Thirteen Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ on Saturday and 15 entered yesterday, the highest number observed in a single day this year, the Ministry of National Defense said. On Saturday, eight Xian H-6K bombers, four Shenyang J-16 fighters and a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, entered the ADIZ, while yesterday there were two Y-8s, two Su-30s, four J-16s, six J-10 fighters and a Y-8 reconnaissance
DISPOSING MYTHS: A new constitution would better reflect reality, as the current one was drafted ‘in and for China,’ without the consent of Taiwanese, advocates said Independence advocates yesterday launched the Taiwan New Constitution Alliance to promote drafting a new, localized constitution. “This is a historic moment for Taiwan. Drafting a new constitution is the most important task Taiwanese face,” veteran independence advocate Koo Kwang-ming (辜寬敏) said at the inaugural event in Taipei. “Although the Democratic Progressive Party is in power, its authority is based on the Republic of China [ROC] Constitution, which has no connection to Taiwan,” said the 95-year-old Koo, a former presidential adviser. “The historic task of drafting a new constitution depends on efforts by all Taiwanese,” Koo said. “A constitution for a sovereign, independent Taiwan
Chinese military exercises near Taiwan are a “solemn warning to external forces,” Beijing said yesterday, after the new US government expressed strong support for Taiwan. The US Department of State over the weekend said that US commitment to Taiwan was “rock-solid,” as Taiwan reported multiple Chinese jets and bombers had flown into its air defense identification zone. Taiwan issued warnings and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the flyover, which on Saturday consisted of bombers, fighter jets and anti-submarine aircraft. The department later a statement urging China “to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan” following China’s sizeable show of