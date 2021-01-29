No Slovakian visit planned, despite reports: ministry

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter and staff writer, with CNA





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said it does not expect high-ranking Slovakian officials to visit Taiwan soon, despite a report from the Central News Agency (CNA).

Following an online dialogue last week among the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research, the Slovak Foreign Policy Association and the Central European Institute of Asian Studies (CEIAS), CNA reported that the Slovakian government intended to deepen relations with Taiwan.

Citing CEIAS executive director Matej Simalcik, CNA reported that the Slovakian government was especially interested after Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s visit to Taiwan in August last year attracted lots of attention in Slovakia.

The country is interested in collaborating with Taiwan in the areas of information technology, material sciences, and the auto industry to diversify its economy and increase its supply chain resilience, CNA cited Simalcik as saying.

The two countries should jointly develop specialized training and applied technology in their effort to combat disinformation, he said.

Beijing has used various methods to pursue China’s national interest and maximize its influence, including a policy of making Slovakia’s economy dependent on China, he said.

After some risk and interest evaluations, the Slovakian government is likely to send a delegation of high-ranking officials to visit Taiwan, CNA reported.

Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news conference in Taipei that the ministry has no plans to conduct the meeting, adding that reporters are welcome to check with the ministry before publishing such reports.

Taiwan has made strides in deepening relations with countries in central and eastern Europe, Ou said.

In addition to the online dialogue, Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib on Wednesday also announced that the city plans to deepen scientific and educational partnership with Taiwan, after he joined Vystrcil’s delegation to visit Taiwan last year, Ou said.

Taiwan also signed a scholarship memorandum with Hungary in November last year, she added.

The dialogue between Taiwan and Slovakia-based think tanks was billed as a semiofficial conference, covering supply chain resiliency and information warfare, among other security issues.

In related news, Department of European Affairs Director-General Johnson Chiang (姜森) is to head the Tapei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago, the ministry said.

Ambassador to Belize Remus Chen (陳立國) is to replace Chiang at the department, it said.