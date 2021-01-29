Officials brace for holiday traffic

POLICY ADJUSTMENTS: Standing passengers would be limited to 15 per carriage, the TRA said, while high-speed rail service over the holiday would only offer reserved seating

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) yesterday told officials to closely monitor Lunar New Year holiday traffic, as many people might opt to drive amid a rise in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Lin also told the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) and bus operators to prepare to offer additional services to holiday travelers.

The TRA would limit the number of standing passengers on intercity train services to no more than 15 per car, or about 120 per train, it said, adding that such restrictions would not apply to commuter services.

Vehicles are pictured in a traffic jam along a section of the northbound route of National Freeway No. 5 on Jan. 3. Photo: CNA

From Feb. 8 to Feb. 16, THSRC would offer only reserved seating to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the ministry said.

The policy would make an additional 467,000 seats available for reservation, it said.

The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday said that passengers would not be allowed to eat or drink while aboard a bus or train, except for passengers who need to take medication, nurse infants or have other special needs.

Passengers can still eat and drink on the platforms or in other waiting areas, the center said.

Ministry officials attending a meeting yesterday morning quoted Lin as saying that TRA, THSRC and bus operators should be ready to deploy additional train and bus services to prevent overcrowding in accordance with disease prevention guidelines.

Railway and bus operators should also monitor the work hours of employees to ensure safe operations, Lin said.

The National Freeway Bureau and the Directorate-General of Highways should monitor traffic on the Suhua Highway and South Link Highway, as well as other congestion hot spots, and regulate traffic by offering updated traffic reports, guiding drivers to take alternate routes and controlling the number of vehicles entering highways and freeways through meters on feeder roads.

Ministry data showed that the use of public transportation during the Lunar New Year holiday last year fell by 15 to 20 percent, due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China, which drove many to avoid public transit.

With the increase in local COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, officials said that more people might be motivated to drive home for the holiday this year.

As of Wednesday night, the booking rate of the high-speed rail service for the holiday was about 58 percent, down 5 percent from last year.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aeronautics Administration and the Maritime and Port Bureau are to prepare response plans should air and sea travel services be disrupted by inclement weather or emergency situations, officials said.