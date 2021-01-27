Holiday subsidy to encourage people to travel north

Staff writer, with CNA





The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday announced incentives to encourage people to travel north rather than south during the Lunar New Year holiday and reduce traffic congestion.

Under the campaign, dubbed “Respect for your parents,” Taiwanese nationals aged 55 or older are to receive NT$1,500 per person per night for stays of up to four nights at designated hotels from Feb. 8 to 13, the ministry said.

However, the offer is limited to select hotels in Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung, Taoyuan and Hsinchu, where the occupancy rate in the third quarter of last year was down at least 30 percent from a year earlier, the ministry said.

A list of participating travel agencies can be found on the ministry’s Web site, but there is no list at present of the designated hotels.

Consumers must also take part in group tours offered by local travel agencies to qualify for the subsidy. They should go to parents.tbroc.gov.tw to upload their personal information and book trips first, it said.

Young people who live in northern Taiwan because of work typically head south for family reunions during the Lunar New Year holiday, which this years falls on Feb. 10 to 16. That leads to massive traffic jams on southbound lanes on freeways at the start of the holiday and on northbound lanes as the holiday comes to an end.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said that the campaign is designed to encourage young people to buck tradition and invite their parents to visit northern Taiwan and have their traditional Lunar New Year’s Eve family dinner in a hotel rather than at home.

Changing travel patterns during the holiday could also reduce traffic congestion, Lin said.

However, participants must start their travel from outside the six cities and counties and take public transportation, such as high speed rail, regular train and intercity buses, as arranged by a travel agency, Lin said.

Foreign residents in Taiwan are not eligible for the subsidies, ministry officials said.

The ministry is also offering promotions for independent travelers.

The Directorate General of Highways said that passengers aged 65 or older can get a 75 percent discount on fares on intercity buses for travel in a northbound direction from Feb. 8 to 11 or in a southbound direction from Feb. 12 to 14.

Riders have to use electronic cards to pay for the trips to be eligible for the discount, which is also available to foreign nationals.