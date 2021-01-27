A survey by the Consumers’ Foundation showed that more stores breached regulations banning the sale of tobacco products to teenagers last year, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said yesterday.
The foundation, which conducted the survey from April to October last year, arranged for its 18-year-old interns to wear senior-high school uniforms and try to buy cigarettes from 660 stores in 22 cities and counties.
The stores included supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, general shops and betel nut stands.
Photo: Yang Yuan-ting, Taipei Times
The poll showed that 37.1 percent of the stores breached the rules last year, up from 32.3 percent in 2019, HPA Tobacco Control Division official Lu Meng-ying (呂孟穎) said.
The highest rate of breaches was found in general stores at 47.6 percent, followed by betel nut stands at 41.6 percent, convenience stores at 27.2 percent, and supermarket or hypermarkets at 21 percent, he said.
“There were small fluctuations in the average rate of breaches from 2011 to last year, but the long-term trend is that the rate of breaches is dropping,” he added.
A 2019 survey by the agency on adolescents’ smoking behavior showed that most of them got cigarettes by “purchasing them themselves,” including 45.4 percent of junior-high students and 70.7 percent of senior-high or vocational students.
Junior-high students most often buy cigarettes at grocery stores or traditional shops, accounting for 55.8 percent of the purchases, and senior-high or vocational students most often buy them at convenience stores, accounting for 54.3 percent of the purchases, the survey showed.
HPA Director-General Wang Ying-wei (王英偉) said another survey by the agency suggested that 63.6 percent of smokers started smoking before they were 18.
“The Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act (菸害防制法) stipulates that stores are prohibited from selling tobacco products to people under 18 years old, and may be fined NT$10,000 to NT$50,000 for breaking the law,” he said.
An amendment that would increase the fine to a maximum of NT$250,000 has been proposed, and the agency would increase inspections of stores that have illegally sold tobacco products to minors, he said.
He urged store clerks to check customers’ identification cards if they look like minors and not to sell them cigarettes if they are.
Consumers’ Foundation secretary-general Terry Huang (黃怡騰) said that many adolescents would claim that they are buying cigarettes for an older family member or ask classmates who look more mature to buy cigarettes for them, so store clerks should “ask more often” for identification.
Other loopholes include local grocery owners asking a family member who is not familiar with the ban to temporarily look after the store, or believing a local neighborhood child saying they were buying cigarettes for an older relative, he said.
Store owners should train their sales clerks to always ask for identification, he added.
