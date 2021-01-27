Organizers of the Taipei International Book Exhibition yesterday held an online opening ceremony to launch the virtual pavilion of South Korea, the guest of honor at this year’s event.
Organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Taipei Book Fair Foundation, the 29th annual exhibition was scheduled to open yesterday at the Taipei World Trade Center and run until Sunday. However, citing changes in the domestic COVID-19 situation, the ministry on Wednesday last week announced that the exhibition would be an online-only event.
In a video message to viewers of the virtual ceremony, Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) said that the decision to cancel the physical edition of the exhibition was an “extremely difficult” one.
With the cancelation of the physical book fair, many participating publishers have turned the events that they had planned into smaller gatherings to comply with disease prevention efforts, he said.
To reach readers around the world, the online book fair (tibeonline.tw) is available in Mandarin and English, foundation chairman Robert Lin (林訓民) said in his video remarks.
More than 1,000 new titles are showcased in the online Book Show section of the Web site, he said.
A highlight of the online book fair is its series of international literary salons, he said.
From today through Sunday, dozens of Taiwanese and international speakers — including Nobel Prize in literature winner Kazuo Ishiguro, author of the Twilight series Stephenie Meyer, South Korean illustrator Suzy Lee, Japanese novelist Keiichiro Hirano, National Book Award winner Ha Jin and Indian writer Amitav Ghosh — are to participate through pre-recorded videos or livestream events, the foundation said.
The theme of the online book fair is “Reading in the Time of a Pandemic.”
“Through reading, we may still cast a bright light upon the darkness caused” by the pandemic, Lin said in his video message. “We may enlighten the world via reading.”
South Korea is to meet with Taiwanese readers and publishers virtually through the Web site goh.sibf.or.kr, which presents select titles and picture books under the theme “XYZ,” Korean Publishers Association chairman Yoon Chul-ho said.
Organizers have also prepared talks on gender, generational and environmental topics, he said.
“Through the Taipei International Book Exhibition, I hope to bring more attention toward Korean literature amongst publishers and readers in Taiwan,” he said.
The ministry thanked the venues that have provided publishers with spaces to hold their events for free following the cancelation of the physical book fair.
It is to offer subsidies to help cover the costs that exhibitors have incurred in preparing for the fair, as well as plan a reading promotion program, it said.
Six professional forums — including the Frankfurt Publishers Training Program — are to be held as planned at the Taipei World Trade Center from yesterday to Friday, organizers said.
People who have registered to participate in the forums in person are welcome to attend, they said.
TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: A US Air Force KC-135 tanker came less than 1,000 feet of an EVA plane and was warned off by a Taipei air traffic controller, a report said A US aerial refueling aircraft came very close to an EVA Airways jet in the airspace over southern Taiwan, a military aviation news Web site said. A report published by Alert 5 on Tuesday said that automatic dependent surveillance–broadcast (ADS-B) data captured by planfinder.net on Wednesday last week showed a US Air Force KC-135 tanker “coming less than 1,000 feet [305m] vertically with EVA Air flight BR225 as both aircraft crossed path south of Taiwan” that morning. The report included an audio recording of a female controller from the Taipei air traffic control center telling the unidentified aircraft that it was
A US aircraft carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt has entered the South China Sea to promote “freedom of the seas,” the US military said yesterday, as tensions between China and Taiwan raise concerns in Washington. US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the strike group entered the South China Sea on Saturday, the same day Taiwan reported a large incursion of Chinese bombers and fighter jets into its air defense identification zone near the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島). The US military said the carrier strike group was in the South China Sea, a large part of which
STRATEGIC MISTAKE: Beijing’s deployment of aircraft near Taiwan proves the ‘China threat theory’ that sees it attempting to destabilize the region, an analyst said China on Saturday and yesterday sent a record number of military aircraft into the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), in what analysts said was an attempt to flex its military might for US President Joe Biden. Thirteen Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ on Saturday and 15 entered yesterday, the highest number observed in a single day this year, the Ministry of National Defense said. On Saturday, eight Xian H-6K bombers, four Shenyang J-16 fighters and a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, entered the ADIZ, while yesterday there were two Y-8s, two Su-30s, four J-16s, six J-10 fighters and a Y-8 reconnaissance
DISPOSING MYTHS: A new constitution would better reflect reality, as the current one was drafted ‘in and for China,’ without the consent of Taiwanese, advocates said Independence advocates yesterday launched the Taiwan New Constitution Alliance to promote drafting a new, localized constitution. “This is a historic moment for Taiwan. Drafting a new constitution is the most important task Taiwanese face,” veteran independence advocate Koo Kwang-ming (辜寬敏) said at the inaugural event in Taipei. “Although the Democratic Progressive Party is in power, its authority is based on the Republic of China [ROC] Constitution, which has no connection to Taiwan,” said the 95-year-old Koo, a former presidential adviser. “The historic task of drafting a new constitution depends on efforts by all Taiwanese,” Koo said. “A constitution for a sovereign, independent Taiwan