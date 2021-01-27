International book exhibition holds online opening

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Organizers of the Taipei International Book Exhibition yesterday held an online opening ceremony to launch the virtual pavilion of South Korea, the guest of honor at this year’s event.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Taipei Book Fair Foundation, the 29th annual exhibition was scheduled to open yesterday at the Taipei World Trade Center and run until Sunday. However, citing changes in the domestic COVID-19 situation, the ministry on Wednesday last week announced that the exhibition would be an online-only event.

In a video message to viewers of the virtual ceremony, Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) said that the decision to cancel the physical edition of the exhibition was an “extremely difficult” one.

With the cancelation of the physical book fair, many participating publishers have turned the events that they had planned into smaller gatherings to comply with disease prevention efforts, he said.

To reach readers around the world, the online book fair (tibeonline.tw) is available in Mandarin and English, foundation chairman Robert Lin (林訓民) said in his video remarks.

More than 1,000 new titles are showcased in the online Book Show section of the Web site, he said.

A highlight of the online book fair is its series of international literary salons, he said.

From today through Sunday, dozens of Taiwanese and international speakers — including Nobel Prize in literature winner Kazuo Ishiguro, author of the Twilight series Stephenie Meyer, South Korean illustrator Suzy Lee, Japanese novelist Keiichiro Hirano, National Book Award winner Ha Jin and Indian writer Amitav Ghosh — are to participate through pre-recorded videos or livestream events, the foundation said.

The theme of the online book fair is “Reading in the Time of a Pandemic.”

“Through reading, we may still cast a bright light upon the darkness caused” by the pandemic, Lin said in his video message. “We may enlighten the world via reading.”

South Korea is to meet with Taiwanese readers and publishers virtually through the Web site goh.sibf.or.kr, which presents select titles and picture books under the theme “XYZ,” Korean Publishers Association chairman Yoon Chul-ho said.

Organizers have also prepared talks on gender, generational and environmental topics, he said.

“Through the Taipei International Book Exhibition, I hope to bring more attention toward Korean literature amongst publishers and readers in Taiwan,” he said.

The ministry thanked the venues that have provided publishers with spaces to hold their events for free following the cancelation of the physical book fair.

It is to offer subsidies to help cover the costs that exhibitors have incurred in preparing for the fair, as well as plan a reading promotion program, it said.

Six professional forums — including the Frankfurt Publishers Training Program — are to be held as planned at the Taipei World Trade Center from yesterday to Friday, organizers said.

People who have registered to participate in the forums in person are welcome to attend, they said.