Taiwan is ‘key to understanding race and health’

STUDY NEEDED: Research has been led by the West, so conclusions regarding breast cancer, for example, might not apply to Asians, an associate professor said

Staff writer, with CNA





An associate professor at Harvard Medical School’s Massachusetts General Hospital said that he hopes to set up a research center in collaboration with National Taiwan University focusing on Asians, as he considers Taiwan the key to solving certain racial differences in medical research.

David C. Chang (張智威), who emigrated from Taiwan to the US when he was young and is now an associate professor of surgery at the hospital, made the comments in a speech at the CommonWealth Economic Forum in Taipei last week.

Chang said that for the past 200 years medical research has been led by Europe and the US.

However, the conclusions they reach might not be applicable to Asians, as diseases can manifest differently in different races, and these studies often do not include many Asian subjects, he said.

For instance, US health authorities in 2016 did not recommend that women under the age of 50 start screening for breast cancer, whereas doctors in Taiwan and Mexico have suggested that screenings should start at 40, Chang said.

Curious about the difference, Chang said he began reviewing data and found that Hispanic, African and Asian breast cancer patients are most often diagnosed in their 40s.

However, for white people, the disease more often occurs in people in their 60s.

In a paper Chang published in the JAMA Surgery medical journal in 2018, he concluded that it is most common for Asian women to be diagnosed with breast cancer when they are between 45 and 50 years old, which is more than 10 years earlier than white women.

Other examples of racial differences in medicine include varying rates of deep vein thrombosis after surgery, and mortality rates among older people after falls, he said.

In Chang’s view, Taiwan is the key to solving these racial differences, as the country is democratic and has a racially diverse population, as well as good healthcare and information technology.

He encouraged Taiwanese scholars to use science to tell stories about Taiwan, and to research the health benefits of the nation’s food and activities, such as tea and tai chi.

Chang said that he hopes to recruit academics from Harvard University to set up a medical research center focusing on Asians in collaboration with National Taiwan University, with the aim of developing precision medicine unique to Asians.

With research, Taiwanese doctors could not only help Taiwanese, but could also help people across Asia and the world, he said.